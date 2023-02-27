Gettel goes 4-0 to win section title

Benilde-St. Margaret’s had four of its nine wrestlers qualify for the state wrestling tournament after a successful Section 5AA individual wrestling tournament Feb. 24 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.

Jon Gettel arm raised
Red Knights Jon Gettel went 4-0 to win the Section 5AA title at 152 pounds and return to state with a 40-3 record this season.
Dontrell Daniels
BSM’s Dontrell Daniels, back, placed second at 160-pounds to secure his place at the state meet at Xcel Energy Center. 
Dontrell Daniels
