Gettel goes 4-0 to win section title
Benilde-St. Margaret’s had four of its nine wrestlers qualify for the state wrestling tournament after a successful Section 5AA individual wrestling tournament Feb. 24 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Gettel goes 4-0 to win section title
Benilde-St. Margaret’s had four of its nine wrestlers qualify for the state wrestling tournament after a successful Section 5AA individual wrestling tournament Feb. 24 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Last year’s state entrant, senior Jon Gettel (40-3) breezed his way through the 152-pound weight class with three pins and a 14-2 major decision in the championship match against Totino-Grace’s Alex Temple.
Bryce Commerford (35-10) won both of his matches at 182 pounds to add a second Red Knights section champion to the state entrant list. He won a 10-4 decision against Robbinsdale Cooper’s Taten Shroyer in the championship bout.
Senior Dontrell Daniels (19-20) will return to state after winning his second-place match at 160 pounds. He went 4-1 finishing off with a 3-1 decision win against Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy’s Timothy Hubers to advance to state. Daniels opened with a pin of Richfield’s Magnus McGrath before Totino-Grace’s Joe Kruse pinned Daniels in 1:54 relegating the Red Knight to the consolation bracket. Daniels earned pins to secure his place in the true second place match.
Xcel Energy Center will host the state tournament March 2-4 with the one-day team tournament on Thursday. The individuals tournament starts Friday morning with the championship matches to be decided at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Gettel opens against Pierz senior Jacob LeBlanc (25-13) at 152 pounds.
Daniels faces St. Francis’ Aydan Carlson (26-2) at 160 pounds.
At 145 pounds, Matt Litchy was 2-0 on the day before Minneapolis Edison’s Cyrus Jones won an 8-4 decision in the championship. In order to earn his ticket to state, Litchy won his true second place match against Totino-Grace’s Michael Varner with an 11-1 major decision.
At 106 pounds, Levi Sattler closed out his season with a 31-20 record, finishing fourth with a 4-2 decision loss against Kennedy’s Andres Franco. Sattler pinned Franco in 2:38 in their opening match.
Minneapolis Patrick Henry’s Adam Her pinned Sattler at 5:23 in the championship semifinal. Sattler rebounded with a fall at the end of the opening period against Fridley’s Edgar Sanchez of the consolation semifinal.
At 220 pounds, Andrew Brazil (7-13) opened with a tough draw against Totino-Grace’s undefeated Cy Kruse. Kruse pinned Brazil at 1:30 before Brazil rebounded by winning his next match by fall against Minneapolis South’s Jayden Davis in 1:43. Cooper’s Ben Sneesby pinned Brazil at 2:42 of their third-place match.
Two BSM wrestlers garnered fifth place including Tommy Medina (170) and Chris Redden (126).
Redden went 2-2 on the day with a pair of falls including his fifth-place win over BCCA’s Jezarius Sheldon at 1:47.
Medina also went 2-2 including a pin of Minneapolis South’s Caleb Bassett at 5:30 for fifth place.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.