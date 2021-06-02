St. Louis Park community members are invited to the George Floyd Memorial Walk 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.
The event organized by the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission will include speakers, music, reflective conversation, family-friendly arts activities and food for purchase provided by Kham Fu Dee Food Truck.
The June 6 event is the first in the commission’s Summer of Action series, with events being planned for July and August and a Just Deeds project planned for the fall. The Just Deeds Coalition helps homeowners legally discharge racial covenants from their property deeds and educates the community about the history of the covenants.
The goal of the summer-long series of events is to foster community engagement on race equity and justice-oriented topics. This series will provide participants opportunities to deepen knowledge and build capacity by taking action on topics that are important to them.
“The purpose of the summer of action is to have people take action,” said Darius Gray, community organizer for the city. “Last summer, we saw a lot of anger and frustration. ... We want people to take that anger and frustration and propel some action in St. Louis Park.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect, be in community with each other and build a broader base of community, Gray said.
There will be opportunities to have conversations with community, but also with family and friends, he added. “The hope is that there are some hard or difficult conversations or at least some prompts.”
The event will include displays by local nonprofits and groups from 6-7 p.m. The displays will include city elections and sustainability staff, Golden Valley Pride, HOPE Speaks Project, Perspectives, Inc., Seeds Feeds, St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP), St. Louis Park League of Women Voters, St. Louis Park Library and Wayside Recovery Center.
The program and walk will be 7-8:15 p.m. and the event wrap-up will be 8:15-8:30 p.m.
The event will go on rain or shine. Attendees are advised to be aware of ongoing road construction this summer around The Rec Center, ROC and Aquatic Park. Visit bit.ly/2LIctHQ for detours and to sign up for project updates.
For more information, contact Gray at dgray@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2184.
