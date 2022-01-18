BSM makes it 4-out-of-5 wins all by one goal

Benilde-St. Margaret’s jumped four spots in the Class AA boys hockey standings following a pair of marquee wins to start 2022.

The Red Knights (9-4-0) used two goals from Michael Risteau and three assists from Brady Yakesh to propel past Edina in a 5-2 win on Jan. 8. 

Three days later, BSM opened the Metro West Conference portion of the schedule with a 3-2 overtime win at Chaska. Sophomore Ben Norris scored his third goal of the season, 4:12 into overtime. 

Senior Gion Gatti tied the game nine minutes in with his first goal of the season before Risteau gave the Red Knights a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second period with an assist from Brendan McMorrow.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up a fourth one-goal win over the last five games, thanks to the remarkable performance by sophomore goaltender Mason McElroy (8-3-0, 2.04 goals against average, .924 saves percentage) who made 26 saves after turning away 32-of-34 shots against Edina.

BSM returns home for the next 4-of-5 games starting Jan. 18 against St. Thomas Academy, the crosstown-rivalry game against St. Louis Park will be played Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. The following week BSM visits Bloomington Jefferson on Jan. 25 before hosting Holy Angels on Jan. 27 with start times of 7 p.m.

