BSM makes it 4-out-of-5 wins all by one goal
Benilde-St. Margaret’s jumped four spots in the Class AA boys hockey standings following a pair of marquee wins to start 2022.
The Red Knights (9-4-0) used two goals from Michael Risteau and three assists from Brady Yakesh to propel past Edina in a 5-2 win on Jan. 8.
Three days later, BSM opened the Metro West Conference portion of the schedule with a 3-2 overtime win at Chaska. Sophomore Ben Norris scored his third goal of the season, 4:12 into overtime.
Senior Gion Gatti tied the game nine minutes in with his first goal of the season before Risteau gave the Red Knights a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second period with an assist from Brendan McMorrow.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up a fourth one-goal win over the last five games, thanks to the remarkable performance by sophomore goaltender Mason McElroy (8-3-0, 2.04 goals against average, .924 saves percentage) who made 26 saves after turning away 32-of-34 shots against Edina.
BSM returns home for the next 4-of-5 games starting Jan. 18 against St. Thomas Academy, the crosstown-rivalry game against St. Louis Park will be played Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. The following week BSM visits Bloomington Jefferson on Jan. 25 before hosting Holy Angels on Jan. 27 with start times of 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.