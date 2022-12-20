Trio net first varsity goals including Wendt, Kirschner and Podein
Plenty of offensive fireworks were on display on Saturday afternoon at Richfield Ice Arena as fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s overpowered Holy Angels 7-2.
The teams combined for 83 shots on goal while Cam Kirschner and Junior Podein scored their first varsity goals coming 19 seconds apart late in the second period as the Red Knights (2-3) took a 5-1 lead into the final period.
Max Wendt picked up his first varsity goal, 23 seconds after Michael Risteau’s first of two power play tallies four minutes into the second period.
BSM went 3-for-5 on the power play with two coming in the third period. Risteau and Drew Stewart were a mighty combo on the man-advantage combining for all three goals. Risteau had two goals and one assist while Stewart had two assists and one goal.
Red Knights senior goaltender Brennan Chapman was busy in his first start of the season stopping 33-of-36 shots.
Holy Angels sophomore standout Henry Lechner added a goal and assist to give him 14 points in just five games.
Stars freshman Cole Cheeseman set up Lechner’s first goal coming midway through the second period to make it a 3-1 game.
Lechner and Jack Bartfield set up Cheeseman’s power play goal coming in the final minutes of the contest.
Stars sophomore goalie Luke Marsalek made a season-high 46 saves in his first loss of the season.
Not only did the offenses pepper the goalies but the teams combined for 26 penalty minutes spread across 13 calls.
Saturday’s win came on the heels of a 6-3 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall two nights earlier, Dec. 15 at the rec center.
The Raiders led 1-0 after the opening period, outshooting BSM 10-3 and made it 3-0 with a pair of power play goals in the second period.
BSM took penalties 48 seconds apart to give the visitors an extended 5-on-3 power play. CDH’s Chuck Owens made it 2-0 just 20 seconds in and then Jake Fisher made it 3-0 with 25 seconds left in the power play.
Owens made it 4-0 with his second goal of the game 1:17 into the third period before the Red Knights tried to rally from a deep deficit.
Ryan Baird put BSM on the scoreboard with his first varsity goal coming 6:44 into the final period, tipping home a Stewart shot. Less than two minutes later Peter Giertsen made it a 4-2 game after rushing to get a loose puck to keep the play alive in the Raiders end of the ice. He made a pass to Max Wendt who turned the puck over to Caleb Koskie who wheeled behind the goal before finding Giertsen open.
Wes Berg notched his first varsity goal on a hard-fought play coming less than 20 seconds after CDH made it 5-2 with a power play goal.
Berg’s first shot was stopped by the Raiders goalie before banging home the rebound to make it a 5-3 game.
BSM hosts Hill-Murray on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:15 p.m. in the final game before taking a Christmas break.
The Premiere Holiday Classic in the Park is set for Dec. 27-29 and includes BSM and Park.
The two rec center tenants will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. BSM opens against Andover at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and wraps up against Lakeville South at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
Park opens against Champlin Park at noon on Dec. 27 and finishes against Chanhassen at noon on Dec. 29.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
BSM sophomore Junior Podein, middle, scored his first varsity goal during Saturday’s 7-2 win at Holy Angels in Richfield.
