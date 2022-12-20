Trio net first varsity goals including Wendt, Kirschner and Podein

Plenty of offensive fireworks were on display on Saturday afternoon at Richfield Ice Arena as fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s overpowered Holy Angels 7-2. 

Junior Podein
Buy Now

BSM sophomore Junior Podein, middle, scored his first varsity goal during Saturday’s 7-2 win at Holy Angels in Richfield.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments