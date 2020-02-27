The organizers of a St. Louis Park school program designed to help parents of young children discuss racism are the latest winners of the St. Louis Park Human Rights Award.
The city’s human rights commission gave the award to Kristen Pehl, Meghan Malone, Vanessa Buth and Rachel Lebow earlier this month at a council meeting. They founded the HOPE Speaks Project at Peter Hobart Elementary School.
According to a city description, “HOPE Speaks is a six-week class designed to address issues of race and racism among families with children in grades 3-5. The class examined participants’ feelings and attitudes about race, their blind spots, white privilege and white fragility, and how to start having the difficult and necessary conversations about challenging assumptions and combating racism. The cohort learned that it’s OK – even necessary – to be uncomfortable along the way. The class helped give participants tools to talk about issues of race and raise awareness.”
The city report added that Pehl and Malone, who are teachers at Peter Hobart, “bravely shared their own racial autobiographies.”
It adds, “They helped groups navigate difficult and painful topics like white guilt and feeling helpless about such a massive problem. They are doing challenging, in-the-trenches work on a hugely important issue.”
Buth and Lebow, who is also a teacher at Peter Hobart, supported the student portion of the class, the report adds.
In a video shown before the winners received the award, Pehl said, “I was really floored by the work that was being done in our district, but I also felt as a parent and as a mom, there was a missing link between what we’re doing in schools and the rest of the community. And so, Meghan and I thought of this idea that we wanted to start a class where race was always going to be on the table and we could have some difficult and meaningful conversations with our family members here at Peter Hobart.”
Malone said she realized the difficulty in engaging in conversations about race and racism with her children.
“The idea for HOPE Speaks came from a very personal place,” Malone said. “I am a white female married to a white male, and we have three white children. And as I’ve been on my racial equity journey, I realized the importance of making this work not only professional but personal.”
When Pehl and Malone decided to create the program, they named it after a quote from Harvey Milk, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors who was assassinated in 1978. The quote by Milk says, “Hope will never be silent.”
When referencing the quote, Pehl said, “As an Asian female, I really learned to find my voice and understand the fact that if we don’t talk about things, these issues will continue and issues of racism will never be solved in this country.”
Jason Rathe, who attended a HOPE Speaks class, said, “It gives us an opportunity to talk about race, which older generations just really tried to put under a rug. This class has really given me an opportunity to think about how race affects our everyday life.”
Jessi Soles, another attendee, said she appreciated hearing autobiographies from others in the class.
“It just gives a perspective that I didn’t have before and opened my eyes to things that I never encountered in my life,” Soles said.
She noted that she participated with her daughter, who was 8 years old at the time.
“I was really amazed at the conversations that she could have surrounding race,” Soles said. “Sometimes I think as adults, we don’t want to start conversations or bring up topics that can be messy or hard. We don’t want to say things wrong, we don’t want to stumble over our words, but HOPE Speaks gives us that safe space to have conversations so we can grow; we can become more confident in talking about these really, really important issues.”
Attendee Karen McCarren added in the video that she and her daughter had an opportunity to meet people they don’t necessarily interact with otherwise. The class provided tools that form a starting point in conversations, she said.
“It starts with all of us individually, and I think it starts within our own homes,” McCarren said.
Peter Hobart Elementary School Principal Kari Schwietering said HOPE Speaks has been a part of work at the school to ensure that students, staff and families are seen and valued.
“Our teachers have really taken the work of our strategic plan with relation to racial identity and really accelerated that work that we know is important in the world that we live in,” Schwietering said in the video.
At the council meeting, Malone said of the award, “It belongs to all of the HOPE Speaks participants who have chosen to engage in conversations about race, racism and whiteness. And as the class says hope speaks, and we just hope that these conversations continue with our friends, our neighbors, our colleagues, our kids, and even at our own dinner tables.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed, one of two winners of the St. Louis Park Human Rights Award last year, indicated she felt encouraged by the class conversations. Mohamed noted that she had been told not to speak her native language in St. Louis Park Public Schools.
“It got to a point where I forgot my native language, and that was not OK,” Mohamed said. “So, to hear the steps that schools are taking to really address this so that no kid ever feels that they are left out is amazing to hear.”
Upon verifying that all the schools in the district are undertaking equity work, Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “That’s just a testament to the strength of our school system and the willingness to embrace this work, which isn’t easy.”
