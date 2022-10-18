Section 2, Class AAAAA is one of the toughest football sections in the state with three of the top 12 QRF ratings including No. 4 Mankato West (7-0), No. 5 Chanhassen (6-1) and No. 12 Waconia (5-2). Perennial power Chaska (5-2) closed out the regular season at St. Louis Park Stadium Wednesday. Heading into the game, the Hawks QRF of 54.2 was 22nd best in the state and fourth in the section.
St. Louis Park came away from Waconia with a 55-7 defeat on Oct. 14 when they were held to one touchdown for the third consecutive game while allowing a season-high in points and yardage.
Waconia standout Max Mcenelly ran 14 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another touchdown. The Wildcats starting linebacker also made four tackles.
Mcenelley scored from 38-and 9-yards in the first quarter before Park sophomore running back AJ Foster scored from 13 yards out to make it 14-7 with just over six minutes before halftime.
Mcenelley and Alex Riley added rushing touchdowns before halftime to take a 28-7 lead into the locker room.
Foster finished with 53 yards on 15 carries, while senior quarterback Stefano Giovannelli ran for 42 yards on nine carries. He also completed 5-of-18 passes for 43 yards and classmate Jimmy Hager returned to action carrying the ball eight times for 39 yards.
Park’s senior linebacker Zach Helfmann led the team with 11 solo tackles (15 total).
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s came close to finding that first win of the season as Orono did just enough to stay ahead for the 21-13 win at the St. Louis Park campus Oct. 14.
BSM quarterback Norvaan Yogarajah found sophomore Kahlif Brown on a 15-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to make it 7-7 but the Spartans punched it in on an 11-yard touchdown run by Joey Greenagel with about 4:30 on the clock before halftime.
BSM elected to kick a pair of field goals during the third quarter to make it a 14-13 score thanks to Elliot Huether who converted on kicks of 39-and-41-yards, three minutes apart.
Orono added the lone touchdown of the fourth quarter to drop the Red Knights to 0-7 on the season with one more regular season game against Robbinsdale Cooper on the schedule.
Cooper (1-6) comes into the game off a 33-27 loss to Irondale while the lone win came in a Week 4 33-26 upset of Holy Angels.
