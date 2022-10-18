Tough matchups doom Park heading into sections

Section 2, Class AAAAA is one of the toughest football sections in the state with three of the top 12 QRF ratings including No. 4 Mankato West (7-0), No. 5 Chanhassen (6-1) and No. 12 Waconia (5-2). Perennial power Chaska (5-2) closed out the regular season at St. Louis Park Stadium Wednesday. Heading into the game, the Hawks QRF of 54.2 was 22nd best in the state and fourth in the section.

Stefano Giovannelli
Park senior quarterback Stefano Giovannelli (6) completed five passes for 43 yards and ran for 42 yards at Waconia.
Jimmy Hager
Park senior running back Jimmy Hager (22) ran eight times for 39 yards against Waconia.
Park at Waconia
Waconia’s Max Mcenelly (2) ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns against St. Louis Park on Oct. 14. He was stopped on this play by Park’s Tony Kruse (9).

