Minnehaha Circle was one of the first developments the city
Sometimes neighbors seem like family.
Whether you need a cup of flour, a ride to the airport, or someone to watch your kids in a pinch, there are several people on the block ready to help.
In the 1960s and 1970s, the Minnehaha Circle neighborhood in St. Louis Park was one of those neighborhoods where everyone knew everyone.
Nestled between Minnehaha Creek and what is now Highway 169, it was one of the first single-family developments built in the city.
Growing up on the block, “it was like we all came from the same family even though we had different parents,” said Sandy Bergman, who recently moved back to the city after growing up in the area. “We all went to the same synagogue and Hebrew school. We all went to the same summer camps. All of our parents knew each other.”
Bruce Cohen, who now lives in Chicago, said, “In some respects nothing is ever as idyllic as you remember, but this comes pretty close – the neighborhood and community that was there for us in our formative years. It was a simpler time. We didn’t have to worry about much.”
Bergman and Cohen were two of those “kids” who grew up in the neighborhood. Many of those kids are now in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
Last month, the neighborhood held a reunion welcoming dozens of their former neighbors to town. For many it had been more than 40 years since they had been in the old neighborhood.
Cohen got the idea to organize the event following a funeral of one his neighbors, Jerry Rotman, last December.
“He was a part of our parent’s generation,” Cohen said. “He was a wonderful man in all respects. With COVID-19 and everything, they had the funeral over Zoom, so we couldn’t really get together in person. It’s just better to actually be there for each other.”
Bruce Cohen and his brother Marc Cohen thought they should try to get the old neighborhood family back together under perhaps more pleasant circumstances.
“We knew every family that lived there and we found their emails pretty quickly,” Bruce Cohen said. “The response was overwhelming.”
People came from as far away as Boston and San Diego.
The group gathered on the corner of Flag Avenue South and Minnehaha Circle South for an afternoon walk to see what their childhood homes look like today.
Bergman said many of her neighbors left after high school, and their parents have since moved away or passed on.
Out of the 36 homes in the neighborhood, there are just four original owners left.
The current homeowners were warned there may be some knocks Oct. 9.
“Everyone was willing to let them in to see what their old house looked like,” Bergman said. “But some people didn’t want to go in. They wanted to remember what it look like when they were a child. They didn’t want that memory to spoil.”
Following the walk, they took the party to Park Tavern where they chatted deep into the night.
“Oh, it was great catching up,” Bergman said. “It was a special time.”
They couldn’t help but remember the people who couldn’t be there.
“We also mourned some tragedies,” Cohen said. “St. Louis Park is a cancer cluster. Our father passed away when he was just 41 and he wasn’t the only one on that block. There were others that lost parents at a very young age. It’s times like this when you really appreciate life.”
A few members of the oldest generation were there, including Rolls Engle, Ruth Schoenberger, Mollie and Sid Bader, Judy Cooperman and Diane Weisberg.
Growing up in the circle “was fun,” Bergman said. “There were lots of kids around. We all interacted with each other. There was no fear. We could leave our house in the morning and come back in the dark. Parents weren’t worried.”
It was a much more sleepy neighborhood, too. Highway 169 wasn’t even in the planning stages and there was a big grassy field down the road where newer houses now stand.
“It was this big empty field when we were kids,” Cohen said. “We used to ride snowmobiles through there.”
Cohen said the group still has an email exchange going, but “I suppose that will die out too someday. I met up with a couple people who now live in Chicago. Maybe we’ll get together again.”
“Somebody sent me an email asking me, ‘What’s next?’ I don’t really know, but we’ll see,” Cohen said.
