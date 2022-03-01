A former NBA player who has become a regular on Steve Bannon’s “War Room Pandemic” podcast has announced he will seek to run against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar as a Republican candidate in Congressional District 5.
Royce White launched his campaign with a Feb. 22 announcement in which he claimed to be fighting “an enemy” with a “globalist agenda.” The Star Tribune reported that he called the assertion that such terminology has been used in an anti-Semitic way “completely ridiculous.”
His statement said, “We must begin to understand how the global effects the local and take a stand for God, family and country.”
White began playing sports at age 5 as a St. Paul resident, later playing basketball on the North Side of Minneapolis. He became a first-round draft pick in the NBA after playing basketball at the University of Minnesota and Iowa State University. The Houston Rockets drafted him in 2012, and he played for the Sacramento Kings in the 2013-14 season before leaving the league to play basketball in Canada.
White’s campaign announcement addressed his diagnosis with generalized anxiety disorder.
“White had been diagnosed with generalized anxiety at 16 years old while attending Hopkins High School,” the announcement states. “He fought the NBA in an effort to get them to take mental health seriously. He has been a strong, outspoken political advocate and mental health advocate since then.”
White has published four books and contributed to publications like “Sports Illustrated” and “The Cauldron,” the announcement adds.
It states Bannon has praised White as “a thought leader of the populist movement.” Bannon is a former chief strategist for the Trump Administration who Trump pardoned after his arrest for allegedly defrauding donors to the We Build the Wall organization.
White has also appeared on the Blaze Media podcast “Fearless” with Jason Whitlock, a former Fox Sports and ESPN sports personality whose show has delved into conservative political commentary, including a Feb. 23 episode with Bannon about White’s candidacy titled “Steve Bannon: Ilhan Omar Can Be Beat.”
He created a Substack post Feb. 25 at roycewhite.substack.com called “An Open Letter to the Democrats” and subtitled “Foreshadowed Lynching of GOP candidate Royce White: The Liberal Lynch Mob vs. Free People of America.” In the post, in which he said he would not refrain from vulgar language, he referenced Jewish people in bold letters, responded to judgments against him relating to child support by saying that critics’ “demonic possession is on full display,” expounded extensively on his debt and indicated he would not extend “an olive branch of moderation” to Democrats, who he said may be traumatized by his comments.
“That’s just God working to rid you of the demons,” he said in the post before signing off with, “It’s time to clean house. Godspeed!”
Omar has represented the 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and nearby suburbs, since winning election in 2018. She won re-election in 2020 after coming out ahead in a competitive DFL primary challenge and going on to win in the general election with about 65% of the vote. DFL politicians have represented the district for decades.
Omar announced earlier this year that she would seek another term in office.
“I still believe in a world where the working class is given what they’re owed. A world where we address the economic and income inequality issues that are holding American workers back and systematically forcing families into poverty,” Omar said in her announcement.
She also took aim at the “military-industrial complex” in the statement and said she would “oppose war and militarism and pursue accountability for human rights abuses wherever they occur.”
Besides White, two other Republican candidates have announced runs for the office.
Shukri Abdullahi Abdirahman said on her website, shuforcongress.com, that she is a refugee, soldier, mother and survivor
“Shu’s top priorities are creating safer communities where we fund police and secure our borders, provide choice in education where money follows the child, and restore our economy for a more free and prosperous America,” she said on the site.
Shu discusses her childhood in Somalia and as a refugee in Kenya before coming to Minneapolis. She served 10 years in the U.S. Army, including as a sergeant in combat in the Iraq War.
Shu said she opposes socialism in America.
“One of her goals is to expose these toxic ideologies in Congress,” her website states.
The biography concludes, “Shu is building coalitions with communities that have normally voted Democrat, but are also tired of the direction our country is going in order to defeat Ilhan Omar.”
Another Republican candidate, Cicely Davis, said she plans to focus on public safety, inflation, educational freedom, economic revitalization, individual liberty and responsibility. She has appeared on “Fox and Friends” to discuss her candidacy.
“I grew up in Minneapolis, and I remember when our city was beautiful and thriving,” Davis says on the website, cicelydavis.com. “Thanks to Ilhan Omar and Democrat policies, I barely recognize my home.
“I won’t stand by and watch this community be destroyed by poverty and crime. It’s time to get back to what made us great to begin with.”
The primary for the race is Tuesday, Aug. 9, ahead of the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
