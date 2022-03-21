Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member and Minneapolis School Board member, plans to take on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in the DFL primary this August.
In announcing his candidacy, Samuels said his supporters include former DFL Party Chair Brian Melendez and former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
Samuels prominently opposed an unsuccessful Minneapolis ballot question that would have replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The measure would have eliminated the Minneapolis City Charter’s requirement to fund a minimum number of police officers based on the city’s population, but would have allowed police officers in the department “if necessary.”
Samuels joined other opponents of the measure in suing over the ballot language. He and others also sued the city regarding the minimum police department staffing levels, winning at the district court level in a decision by Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson, which called for the city to boost staffing levels by the end of June. The Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the decision March 14.
The majority of judges on the appellate court said the charter requires the Minneapolis City Council to fund a minimum number of officers but said the mayor does not have to employ that number continuously. Samuels and other plaintiffs said they will appeal the decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Regarding public safety, Samuels said in his announcement that he differs from Omar “on defunding the police.” Omar supported the question to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, which she said needed to be completely dismantled. After former President Barack Obama criticized the use of the term “defund the police,” Omar responded on Twitter, “We lose people in the hands of police. It’s not a slogan but a policy demand.”
Samuels said he believes the term “created unnecessary alienation at a time when progress on police accountability was most needed.”
He also pointed out that Omar had been one of three Democrats who voted against increased funding for security at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Omar said the bill would pour money into increased police surveillance and force “without addressing the underlying threats of organized and violent white supremacy, radicalization, and disinformation” that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
Samuels’ statement said he wants to embrace both justice and accountability.
He added that he supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would allow federal prosecution for misconduct for law enforcement officers who act knowingly or recklessly, would limit qualified immunity for civil cases against officers, would address racial profiling, and would limit the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds. It would also create a national registry for police misconduct and would require officers to complete training on racial profiling, implicit bias and the duty to intervene when another officer uses excessive force.
Samuels said he supports a bill Omar introduced March 1 called the Amir Locke End Deadly No-Knock Warrants Act. It would ban such warrants in drug-related investigations along with “quick-knock warrants,” flash-bang stun grenades and other explosive devices, chemical weapons and military-grade firearms, according to a statement from Omar’s office.
“It is unconscionable that no-knock warrants continue to be in effect with little to no restrictions, regulations, and regard for the impact on lives,” Omar said when announcing the bill. “These preventable tragedies result in mistrust and leave behind deep wounds for families and communities that have a long history of aggressive over-policing.”
Samuels referenced issues beyond public safety in his announcement.
“Our city, our nation, and our world are threatened by devastating economic disparities, the catastrophic effects of climate change, and a sustained attack on democracy here at home and abroad,” Samuels said. “While Rep. Omar and I share similar views on many issues, I believe this moment calls for a different approach to leadership – one that seeks to build a united coalition able to achieve greater progress for everyone.”
His statement addressed differences with Omar that he said included his support for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Omar voted against the major bill along with five other progressive Democrats. Omar said she would not vote on the bill before the passage of the Build Back Better Act, a bill that has stalled in the U.S. Senate.
“Passing the infrastructure bill without passing the Build Back Better Act first risks leaving behind child care, paid leave, health care, climate action, housing, education, and a road map to citizenship,” Omar said in a statement at the time of the U.S. House vote on the infrastructure bill last fall.
Samuels said of the vote, “Too many D.C. politicians find their success through the division and purity politics that have defined our era, and, unfortunately in this case, Rep. Omar’s position was quite literally ‘my way or the highway,’ a position that fails to recognize the tremendous infrastructural needs of our community.”
He added that Democrats need to work together better.
Samuels noted that, as a Minneapolis City Council member, he helped initiate a city “Ban the Box” ordinance that prevented employers from asking about the criminal history of applicants until they had been selected for an interview or received a conditional job offer. The Legislature later made the ban statewide.
While serving as CEO of MicroGrants, Samuels created a “Lights On” program in which police officers provided repair vouchers instead of tickets for vehicle equipment violations. He noted he consulted with the mother of Philando Castile, Valerie Castile, on the initiative.
Samuels immigrated to the United States after growing up in Kingston, Jamaica. He graduated from the Pratt Institute’s School of Design in New York. Samuels said he has organized block clubs in North Minneapolis, where he has long lived, and created the PEACE Foundation in 2003. He also won his first election for Minneapolis City Council that year.
Samuels’ campaign website is donsamuels.com.
