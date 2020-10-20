Receiver Derric Standifer grabs two touchdowns, 103 yards
McEnelly scored on runs of 4 and 50 yards in the second quarter before adding a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter as the Wildcats converted more than a half-dozen times on fourth down, including twice on what would be a final score of the first half on fourth down and 11 yards. Dobmeier would find Sean Johnson in the back of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown with zeros on the clock.
“We can’t give those conversions up,” Park coach Jason Foster said of fourth downs converted against the Orioles (0-2), which extended drives.
A big bright spot for the Orioles came in the offensive production of sophomore quarterback Will Dvorak and senior receiver Derric Standifer. The pair connected for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Standifer made a very good touchdown catch from 20-yards out coming with 1:28 left in the opening quarter.
The scoring drive began after the defense forced a turnover. Senior captain McCabe Dvorak batted the ball at the line of scrimmage while senior Dajuan Pierson intercepted the ball to give the sideline a needed confidence boost.
Dvorak-to-Standifer connected on a 2-yard touchdown catch, 4:17 before halftime to make it a 22-14 score.
The visitors added 15 more points in the fourth quarter to pull away in the Suburban White Subdistrict contest.
“We had a good game plan in place and had a good week of practice,” Foster said. “Now it’s sticking to that plan and trusting what we are trying to do as a coaching staff because we had our shots but we can’t keep giving up those fourth-down conversions.”
Offensively, the Orioles couldn’t open up the running lanes to keep the aggressive Waconia defense out of the Orioles’ backfield.
“It was almost a repeat of the first game, we had guys open but we couldn’t pull it in,” Foster said as Standifer had 103 of the 134 total yards offense. Just like last week, the Orioles were strong in pass blocking but struggled to open up running lanes at the line of scrimmage.
Dvorak had to leave the game with a rolled ankle after a late hit out of bounds and should be fine, according to Foster.
Robbinsdale Cooper (2-0) is next up for the Orioles in what has been a very good game in recent seasons. A 7 p.m. kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 23 at St. Louis Park Stadium.
