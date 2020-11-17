A third consecutive two-point game goes to BSM to close out the regular season
For the third week in a row, Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-3) played a really close game and for the second time emerged with the win – a 36-34 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper on senior night.
Senior receiver Jonny Woodford caught six passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jackson Leischow.
Leischow was efficient completing 10-of-16 passes for 267 yards without an interception. He also ran nine times for 59 yards.
Senior William Petty ran more than 20 times over 100 yards with a score for the third consecutive game. He piled up 113 yards with a touchdown to give him 730 yards (second-most yards in the Suburban Red subdistrict) and six touchdowns in six games and the Red Knights featured ball-carrier.
Charlie Hansen also caught four passes for 78 yards against Cooper.
Leischow’s 876 passing yards lead the Suburban Red as does Woodford’s 459 receiving yards.
The Red Knight defense was anchored by senior linebacker George Wolfe who made 12 tackles (nine solos to give him 57 tackles on the season, second-most in the Suburban Red) while Paddy Burns and Ryan Sever each had seven tackles to give Burns 32 tackles on the season. Senior Nick Marinaro finished with six tackles including one of three sacks and the second-most tackles on the team with 34. Luke Fredin and Daniel Porisch each had a sack.
Cooper scored first in what turned into a shootout as BSM responded with a pair of touchdowns before the end of the quarter to lead 14-7.
Leischow kept it on a 6-yard touchdown keeper, sweeping just inside the front pylon into the end zone to take a 20-14 lead. BSM missed the extra point kick midway through the second quarter. Former BSM running back Cameron Royal caught a dump pass before running down to the 2-yard line for a 22-yard gain three minutes before halftime. Royal finished off the drive before the point after kick was good to give the Hawks a 21-20 lead.
With more than two minutes to go, Leischow rolled right, found Woodford streaking up the middle of the field for a 50-yard touchdown. The two hooked up again on a 2-point conversion to take a 28-21 lead into halftime.
Cooper drove within the BSM 10-yard line before time expired in the first half.
The Hawks scored the lone points in the third quarter to make it a 28-27 game going into the fourth quarter.
Woodford broke free of the Cooper secondary for another long touchdown early in the final quarter and Petty punched the ball in for 2 points to take a 36-27 lead.
BSM made it through all six regular-season contests without losing a game. BSM advanced to the second round of the Section 5-4A semifinals at No. 2 Holy Angels with a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Nov. 21 at Richfield High School (instead of StarDome). No. 5 MoundWestonka advanced to Saturday’s semifinal against top-seeded Orono.
Saturday’s winners will meet at the better seed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 to play for the section title.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
BSM quarterback Jackson Leischow completed 10-of-16 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 win over Cooper on Nov. 11. He also ran for 59 yards.
Red Knights receiver Jonny Woodford caught six passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns during Thursday’s regular season finale against Cooper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.