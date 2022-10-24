Park, BSM opened section play on Oct. 25

After a 2-2 start to the football season, St. Louis Park (2-6) came out on the losing side of four lopsided losses including the final three against premier programs Holy Angels, Waconia (ranked 10th in the latest Class 5A poll) and Chaska.

Teddy Dahlin
St. Louis Park senior Teddy Dahlin caught 13 passes for 107 yards during the regular season including a touchdown against Holy Angels.
Pregame ceremony
BSM seniors William Frattalone, left, and CJ Sauer pause during the pregame ceremony earlier this season.
Red Knights
BSM senior William Frattalone, right, lined up a field goal kick before the Red Knights 28-7 loss to Chaska on Sept. 16. Starting kicker Elliott Huether made all three field goals attempted on the season including a pair of field goals (39 and 41 yards, respectively) during the third quarter in a 21-13 loss to Orono on Oct. 14. 

