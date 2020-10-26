Dvorak throws for over 200 yards with two touchdowns against stout Cooper
Robbinsdale Cooper and St. Louis Park have a history of intense regular season football games and even more so section games in recent years.
That passion came through Friday as Cooper (2-1) won 41-20 to keep Park winless at 0-3.
Orioles coach Jason Foster felt the team competed better in the second half.
“We had some unsportsmanlike conduct penalties but we cleaned it up in the second half,” he said. “We’re going to work on installing some discipline this week because the penalties hurt us on some promising drives.”
The penalties stalling the offense combined with the defense’s inability to contain the Hawks on third and fourth downs were two key takeaways Foster had for the loss.
“Those are really our Achilles heel right now,” he said. “And it’s the second man who gets caught with the personal fouls.
“It was tough to explain the discipline piece during the game with emotions running so high, but being undisciplined really hurt us.”
A potent team like the Hawks doesn’t need many opportunities to put up points.
The Hawks scored twice in the opening quarter, including standout running back Camden Royal’s 11-yard touchdown with 1:58 to go.
Four minutes later Orioles sophomore quarterback Will Dvorak lofted a pass 25-yards to senior captain McCabe Dvorak, who won the jump-ball play for a touchdown in response.
A key two-way player, McCabe Dvorak left the game after making a defensive play later in the second quarter with a possible concussion. Last week Will Dvorak rolled his ankle late but recovered in time to practice and play this week, completing 13-of-28 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. McCabe Dvorak finished with four catches for 97 yards.
A personal foul penalty cost the Orioles offense valuable yards as they were forced to punt from the goal line. Cooper took advantage by returning the punt 36 yards for a touchdown by Kahlil Borden.
Hawks quarterback Joseph Russel found Jaxon Howard on a 6-yard touchdown 29 seconds before halftime to go from a one-score game to a 20-point lead under nine minutes.
Royal added his second rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter and Russell threw a second touchdown, this time on a 46-yard connection to Dave Connors with one tick left on the clock in the quarter to lead 41-7.
Park scored twice in the final quarter, including an 80-yard pass from Dvorak to Austin Amelse. Then backup quarterback Zack Helfmann ran it in from 2-yards out with 1:40 to go for the final points.
The Orioles were limited to negative yards rushing, something Foster says might be addressed by mixing up the personnel and using multiple running backs.
The Park defense created takeaways and made tackles but Cooper thrives on big plays.
Christian Ortega led the Orioles linebackers with 12 tackles and one of three fumble recoveries. Safety Darryl Kemp finished with 15 tackles including one for loss, Henry Bendictson had six tackles, Amelse had a sack and two tackles.
“One fumble recovery was on a dropped punt but we forced two other fumbles, which were nice to see for our first takeaways of the season. But we’ve gotta stop the score getting away from us,” Foster said.
The Orioles head to Spring Lake Park (2-1) which is coming off a 34-0 shutout win over Coon Rapids. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
