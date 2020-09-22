For the first time since late July, the Orioles football team is back on the field throwing the ball around
The rollercoaster ride of high school football hit another milestone last week as teams headed out for what was supposed to be the first week of 12 allocated practices.
A picture-perfect Wednesday afternoon at St. Louis Park found the Orioles in their third day of organized team practices on the practice field looped by the track.
Players and coaches were greeted by head coach Jason Foster at a check-in table to make sure everyone was clear to practice. A short questionnaire and temperature check allowed teammates to gather and practice to begin, unsure if it was just part of the 12-day window for the fall which was pushed back to March or a precursor to training camp. The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted to start the season Oct. 9-10 for a six-game fall schedule.
“I think the kids will pick it up pretty quick,” Foster said Wednesday when asked about how much time it would take to get the kids up to speed to be ready to play football. “That window is going to be pretty short before we have a game.”
The goal is to fill three teams in the program. Foster continues to receive messages from prospective players interested in joining football no matter if games take place in the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021.
“I had a kid text me on the HUDL app saying he’s got four new kids coming today,” Foster said. The current program has at least 65 students across varsity, junior varsity, and freshman teams. “If they all show up then we definitely have three teams but the freshman class is light with 18-19 kids.”
As for these practices, the safety protocol is the same from the summer contact period with masks and hand sanitizer on the field.
“We want to make sure they haven’t been in contact with anyone with COVID,” Foster said. “It’s been good so far.”
Player perspective
Senior McCabe Dvorak said it was nice to get back on the field for the first time since late July.
“It’s emotional, some parts, but you have to deal with it and control what you can control,” he said as the team was scheduled to prepare for a rare Thursday night game, Sept. 17, against rival Robbinsdale Cooper in Week 3.
News about the season delay hit during the week between the end of summer practices and the official start to fall practices in early August.
“We just had a really long break before the state high school league gave us these three weeks back to practice and it’s been nice to get back here with everyone,” Dvorak said as they’ve worked in small groups, “to stay ready because you never know what is going to happen.”
Dvorak said summer workouts went smoothly and didn’t need to shut down practice due to team outbreaks. One teammate was exposed to someone but stayed away, adhering to the protocol.
“We just cut a week off summer camp [three-days a week] to be sure,” Dvorak said.
He and the other captains organized captains practices Sunday through Tuesday with a lot of kids attending. “I think everyone is just ready to get back into the normal,” he said.
With Foster stepping into the head coaching role after serving as an assistant coach, Dvorak is excited to see how his first season unfolds along with a new group of varsity players set to fill in the void left by a solid senior class last season.
“We were looking really good this summer and outside of our practices, we had guys throwing around the football, playing 7-on-7 against other schools, we just looked really good out there,” Dvorak said after playing an important role in the defensive secondary and tight end last season. From all indications, Dvorak anticipates a move to linebacker due to the depth at cornerback with the younger teammates.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.