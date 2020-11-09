Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.