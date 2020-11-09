Park knocks off previously unbeaten Orono 35-27
St. Louis Park found its first football win in a big way at Orono Saturday, 35-27.
After an 0-4 start, Orioles coach Jason Foster noticed some positive things on the sideline during a 49-6 loss at Spring Lake Park the previous week.
“We showed some fight and it carried over the whole week of practice and our coaches put in a good game plan,” Foster said. The Orioles wrapped up the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 11 against 5-0 Chanhassen, after this edition went to press.
Comeback
Previously unbeaten Orono (4-1) scored three times in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead but the Park defense did its part for the rest of the game, holding the Spartans to just seven points and turned them over six times.
Foster called a timeout after the second touchdown to remind the team of what they worked on during practice – tackling and limiting self-inflicted wounds.
“The kids showed up and played hard,” the Orioles coach said after losing his voice in what he described as an “emotional game,” and his first win as Park’s head coach. “They fought for 48 minutes and I was so proud of the coaching staff.”
Park owned the second quarter scoring four touchdowns to take a 28-21 lead into halftime. The Orioles’ first touchdown drive began after one of seven turnovers by the opportunistic defense. The fumble recovery gave Park the football near Orono’s 30-yard line.
“That was a huge momentum changer,” McCabe Dvorak said of the play leading to one of three passing touchdowns by junior quarterback Will Dvorak to put the visitors on the board. The Dvorak-to-Dvorak (no relation) touchdown was from 18-yards out.
Will Dvorak completed 21-of-30 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Will’s playing the best football I’ve seen from a Park quarterback in some time,” Foster said. “His downfield awareness is unmatched.”
Defense rises
Park junior linebacker Christian Artega anchored the group with 13 total tackles including two sacks and forced two fumbles. One of them came in the second quarter and on the ensuing Park offensive play, translated the turnover into six points. Will Dvorak found Deontez Ross Jr. on a 79-yard touchdown catch to narrow the lead to 21-14. He finished the game with three catches for 114 yards.
Junior Zeke Oppegaard tied the game at 21-21 with his first touchdown run, coming from 1-yard out in the second quarter. Oppegaard finished with 15 carries for 13 yards as the running game continues to struggle to find yards.
Foster credits Offensive Coordinator Evan Williams for sticking to the game plan on the ground, using the available space to counter the big Orono interior linemen.
The only Spartans score in the second half came from the defense, which returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to pull within one point, 28-27.
It was McCabe Dvorak who had the ball knocked free on goal line carry.
“We went into wildcat [formation] and the Orono player put his helmet on the ball in his arm and popped it loose,” Foster said. Dvorak got his revenge on the next play, blocking the extra point kick.
That was far from his only contribution to the game – 14 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns plus seven total tackles (five solos) and three interceptions.
“He was everywhere,” Foster said. “He’s a big kid and always leans forward after making the catch. He played well and they never moved the safeties up so we took what the defense gave us.”
Dvorak said he was in the right place at the right time to intercept three passes as the Orioles free safety.
Artega’s 13 more tackles give him 53 tackles in five games, which is the 10th most in the state and leads the Suburban Red Subdistrict.
“Last year he didn’t play too much until the end of the season but he’s in the weight room showing the other guys what to do,” Foster said of the junior captain’s work ethic and leadership. Artega played in a USA Football event last March at Cowboys Stadium in Texas. “With that work ethic he’s shown what can happen if you transform yourself,” Foster said. Artega was an inside linebacker for the camp instead of his typical outside linebacker spot.
Henry Dendickson added six tackles with two sacks and two fumbles after moving to an outside linebacker role. Sophomore Zach Helfmann added six tackles (four solos) as a starting linebacker. He is also the backup quarterback for Will Dvorak.
Sophomore Nose Guard John Barrow made six total tackles in his spot in the middle of the defensive line to coordinate with defensive end Michael Boxley-Harmon as each lineman had a sack. Park finished with six sacks and six turnovers.
Motivation
The message from Foster during halftime was one of belief and trust. “‘We can’t let-up, it’s too easy to become complacent. We’ve got to play a full 48 minutes because there is a reason why they are undefeated,’” he said. “Gotta let them enjoy it though,”
Foster said they were able to enjoy the win on the bus ride back to St. Louis Park.
“It felt good,” he said. “The kids were very happy for me but I told them not to be happy for me, ‘It was you guys who got the win’.”
An extra day off leading up to Saturday’s game combined with bright sunshine was beneficial for everyone.
The team only had four days to prepare for Chanhassen. Foster said they didn’t worry about film work leading up to the Storm.
