BSM earns third seed; trails Edina, Wayzata in Section 6AA
To call the 2021-22 Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey season dominant might be an understatement. The team received the No. 3 seed in Section 6AA despite an 18-5-1 record and outscoring the opposition 91-29.
The list of compelling arguments for a top seed in virtually every other section in the state could be made, but when it comes to the same section as two-time defending state champion Edina and Wayzata, the Red Knights will have to rise to another level if they want to make a return to the state tournament.
Wayzata and Edina each handed BSM losses during what has to be the toughest five-game stretch to start the season. Wayzata’s Sloane Matthews scored twice after BSM senior Mary Zavoral scored in the opening period of a 2-1 Trojans win.
Two weeks later Edina picked up a 3-1 win, despite Lily Mortenson’s third-period goal to cut the lead to 2-1 at the nine-minute mark. Edina added an empty-net goal to secure the win.
Conference dominance
BSM captured its fifth consecutive Metro West Conference title following wins over newcomers Orono (6-1 Feb. 3) and at Waconia (7-0 Feb. 4).
Over the last five seasons, the team is 32-2-1 in conference play, including a 21-game winning streak that will remain intact until November 2022. They have allowed one goal or less in 29-of-35 games, outscoring opponents 104-12 during the winning streak and 153-28 over the last five seasons, and are 18-0-0 during that time at the rec center.
Senior defenseman Emma Peschel, an Ohio State commit, collected her first hat trick and four-point game of the season to give her 13 goals and 18 assists total. Nine different skaters picked up points, including two goals and one assist from Kendall Hassler, while Avalyn Mikkelson, Abby Garvin, and Annie Juckniess each had two points.
The Red Knights closed out the home portion of the schedule with a 6-1 win over Orono on Friday night. Mary Zavoral and Lily Mortenson each finished with three points while Bailey Gray, Emma Hoen, and Sophie Melsness added two points each. Senior goaltender Allie Van Stelten made 15 saves for her 10th win of the season.
She was also in net for a 4-1 win at Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 29 making eight saves and a 7-0 win over Jefferson on Jan. 27 stopping all 13 shots for her fourth shutout of the season.
Stelten boasts a 10-4-0 record with a 1.15 goals-against average and .920 saves percentage.
Section 6AA
As the No. 3 seed, the Red Knights host United at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Top-seeded Edina has a quarterfinal bye. No. 2 Wayzata hosts No. 7 Hopkins/Park at 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Plymouth Ice Center and No. 4 Blake hosts No. 5 Armstrong/Cooper at noon Feb. 12 at the Blake Arena.
The semifinals and finals will be played at Parade Arena in Minneapolis. Semifinals will be played back-to-back at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 16. The final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
