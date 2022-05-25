The three years between State of the Community speeches in St. Louis Park have been anything but typical, Mayor Jake Spano told an audience that gathered outdoors May 15 at Dakota Park.
During the city’s Connect the Community event Spano acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 as well as the unrest and reckoning that followed the murder of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“The city still had to continue on,” Spano said.
In responding to COVID, Spano said the city had to press firefighters and EMTs into service to distribute vaccine doses. Spano said that work took place through direct engagement with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a resident of St. Louis Park who attended the speech.
“It turns out that giving vaccines isn’t what EMTs are normally supposed to do, and there are lots of rules around that,” Spano said. “But, of course, the last two years have not been normal. And that abnormality has required an ongoing effort for us to change the systems around us to make sure that they’re serving us.”
The city also sought to help commercial establishments, distributing about $500,000 in financial assistance to small businesses.
Jonathan Weinhagen, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, said leaders in particular should help support people of color who start businesses in the city and region.
“We have an opportunity to come together to lean into that, into an economic recovery, and to invest in and support that future,” Weinhagen said.
Many aspects of life changed, including working at home, conducting meetings, shopping for groceries, and funerals, Spano observed. The mayor’s grandmother died of COVID early on in the pandemic, he added.
“It was a real challenge for our family, not only to not be with her near the end but also not to be with each other when she passed,” he said.
Education has also changed, Spano said while introducing St. Louis Park School Board Chair Anne Casey.
“It will come as no surprise to any of you that schools have been through a lot in the last two years,” Casey said. “Our child care staff came to work in person to provide critical care in even in the very earliest stay-at-home days of the pandemic and every day since then. Our teachers have had to reimagine what instruction looks like about 47 times, sometimes in the same day. Our support staff and all of our staff has done heroic labor, helping children get ready to learn when they come to school, having experienced the social disconnection of the pandemic and the trauma of systemic racism and inequality. And yet, our students have continued to show their brilliance and their character throughout this fractured time.”
Despite the setbacks, Casey noted that a class of seniors at St. Louis Park High School is set to graduate Tuesday, June 7.
“I hope you will join me in congratulating and supporting our students as they live out their hopes and dreams,” Casey said.
Residents can help aid students by voting on the district’s two referendum questions Tuesday, Aug. 9, she continued. The district is asking for voters to approve a larger technology levy and $135 million in building bonds.
Casey pointed out that technology became critical during the pandemic and remains critical in preparing students for a technology-dependent world.
On the bonds, Casey said, “I wish there was some big, flashy centerpiece of this plan so I could say we’re doing this big thing. It really honestly contains dozens of projects, some visible like our high school cafeteria and kitchen and our scratch cooking, and some of them are going to be really behind-the-scenes like boilers and roofs – really exciting things like that, but that we need to do just like you would do with your home.”
Early voting on the Aug. 9 ballot, which also includes primary choices for other elections, begins Friday, June 24. More information is available atstlouispark.org/government/elections/early-absentee-voting.
Outstanding Citizen Award
Along with presentations from the mayor and school board chair, the event featured the awarding of the 2022 Outstanding Citizen Award. This year, the award went posthumously to George Bickham, who worked for 24 years for Perspectives Inc. The nonprofit supports women and children who have experienced homelessness and mental health issues. Bickham died in January at the age of 46.
He served as a teacher and a mentor for children, Spano said. He noted that one former Perspectives client who became an employee at the nonprofit described him like a father to everyone and wished he would marry her mother so she could call him Dad.
“That’s about as high praise that you could ask for, is for a kid to want to say I wish you were my mom, I wish you were my dad, I wish you were my caretaker, because of his service and his impact,” Spano said.
He presented the award to Bickham’s sister, Dawanna Witt, and son, Matthew Nusta. Witt officially filed paperwork last week to run for the office of Hennepin County Sheriff.
The presentation of a similar award to Bickham when Nusta had been about nine years old made Nusta realize how big an influence Bickham had, Nusta said. Likewise, the prior award helped Bickham realize his purpose, not just for the children the program benefited but “really anybody who was fortunate enough to brush shoulders with him,” Nusta said.
“The community meant more to him than anything else,” Nusta said.
Witt said “My brother loved this community so much, and I am so happy after his passing to see that this city loved him back just as much.”
Family does not have to be blood-related, Witt said in reference to the families and staff at Perspectives and other community members.
“He appreciated you. He loved you. We love you,” Witt said. “Thank you for loving him back.”
Bridge art unveiled
The event transitioned to a celebration as the community beheld art by Joseph DeCamillis at the base of the new Dakota-Edgewood pedestrian bridge near Peter Hobart Elementary School.
DeCamillis spent two days at Peter Hobart Elementary School gathering with students to gain ideas for the display.
“I created a design where I could take their illustrations and drawings and work them into it,” he said.
He gathered more than 400 drawings from students, leading him to use his intuition to pick the specific student artwork to incorporate into the finished piece.
Confetti cannons officially welcomed the artwork to the park before students gathered to cut a ribbon for the bridge itself. The bridge is substantially complete and open to users, with minor construction activities still occurring. The bridge provides a path over the BNSF Railway tracks at Dakota Park.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.