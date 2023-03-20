Lumpkin had 21 points while Olson had 19 points, 17 rebounds in a 66-60 win over Stewartville
Benilde-St. Margaret’s earned its third state girls basketball title after a 66-60 win over Stewartville (28-3) March 11 at William’s Arena in Minneapolis.
The Class AAA state championship had plenty of intrigue from Stewartville’s remarkable 26-game winning streak, which it rode all the way to the final. There was also some intrigue as to how the Red Knights would perform without All-State sophomore Kendall McGee.
In the end, it was the Red Knights (26-6) ability to score in transition after the defense forced turnovers or denied quality looks at the basket.
The Red Knights forced 11 turnovers while blocking five shots and stealing the ball seven times to outscore Stewartville 21-5 on the fast break.
Senior Sierre Lumpkin had a game-high 21 points, making all four of her free throws and 5-of-6 of her 3-pointers. She also blocked three shots. Junior All-State player Olivia Olson added 19 points and 17 rebounds (15 on defense), making 11-of-15 free throws. She converted just 4-of-17 shots from the field and played a game-high 34 minutes, 13 seconds. Olson, who joined Kate Kapsner on the All-Tournament team, stole the ball twice and had a game-high plus-12 in the player rating.
The Red Knights opened up a 34-26 lead while shooting 50 percent from the field in the first half and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. That changed in the second half where they made 7-26 shots from the floor and just 2-10 from 3-point range. What improved was the free throw percentage as they converted 16-of-23 compared to just 3-of-7 in the first half.
BSM saw its largest lead come midway through the opening half as Lumpkin pulled in her third rebound before making a 3-pointer to help the team build a 20-8 lead with 8:34 left in the opening half. Kapsner assisted on Lumpkin’s shot.
Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to shrink the halftime deficit to 34-26. The basket was one of two 3-pointers made in 14 attempts in the half.
Stewartville outshot the Red Knights during the second half 40.6 to 26.9 percent from the field while BSM fared better from the free throw line (16-23) compared to 3-7 for Stewartville.
The Tigers took a 48-47 lead with 11:07 to go after Avery Spencer finished off a 3-point play, making a layup and then the ensuing free throw.
Both teams struggled to score over the next four minutes before Stewartville’s Haylie Strum made a layup to give the team its largest lead of the evening, 50-47 with 7:03 left.
Strum joined Hedin and Kelley Steele on the All-Tournament team.
As the clock reached 3:56, Lumpkin made a pair of free throws to pull BSM within a point, 52-51 before making a 3-pointer with 3:23 to retake the lead for good 54-53.
Bishop went coast-to-coast with a turnover in the paint pushing the lead to 56-53 with 3:07 to go before Lumpkin made another 3-pointer to push the lead to 59-55.
Olson converted the first five of six free throws in the final 45 seconds to put the lead out of reach on a 15-7.
Stepping up McGee’s absence was several teammates including sophomore Zahara Bishop who finished with eight points, Kate Kapsner with seven points and eighth-grade guard Sydney Friedly with five points.
The state title is the fourth for the Red Knights since last spring when bot the boys and girls lacrosse teams along with the baseball team won team titles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.