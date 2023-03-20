Lumpkin had 21 points while Olson had 19 points, 17 rebounds in a 66-60 win over Stewartville

Benilde-St. Margaret’s earned its third state girls basketball title after a 66-60 win over Stewartville (28-3) March 11 at William’s Arena in Minneapolis.

State champs!
Buy Now

BSM teammates including junior Olivia Olson, right, carries the Class AAA state championship trophy on the Williams Arena floor alongside Josie Nnaji, left, and senior Sierre Lumpkin, middle.
Kendall McGee receives her medal
Buy Now

BSM teammates lineup for the awards ceremony including Kendall McGee, left, who injured her knee during the semifinal win over Alexandria on Thursday.
Sierre Lumpkin offense
Buy Now

Red Knights senior Sierre Lumpkin holds the ball looking for her next move on Saturday. She finished with a game-high 21 points.
Olivia Olson offense
Buy Now

BSM junior Olivia Olson runs up the floor during Saturday’s state championship. She had 19 points in a 66-60 win over Stewartville.
Sierre Lumpkin defense
Buy Now

BSM senior Sierre Lumpkin, right, defends against Stewartville’s Avery Spencer during Saturday’s Class AAA state championship game.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments