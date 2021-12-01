Tribute concerts raises fund for St. Louis Park band program
Lance Strickland touched many lives in St. Louis Park, as shown in a celebration of his life last week at St. Louis Park High School.
Strickland led the St. Louis Park High School music programs – from band to Jazz Lab – during his tenure as the head of music at the school since the 1980s.
He passed away in 2020, having influenced some of the greatest musicians to come out of Minnesota.
Several famous alumni including Dan Wilson, Matt Wilson, Abby Furmansky, Dan Israel, Steven Anderson and Jeremy Ylvisaker paid tribute to one of their musical heroes Nov. 23 in the auditorium.
Furmansky, a soprano who came to international prominence while performing as an ensemble member at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, sang both a classic Italian aria as well as “My Funny Valentine.”
She flew in from Berlin to attend.
Dan and Matt Wilson performed their Semisonic hit “Closing Time.” Dan Wilson has also won Grammys for co-writing songs for The Chick’s “Not Ready to Make Nice” and Adele’s “Someone Like You.”
The event featured a tribute video from those who weren’t able to attend, produced by J. Elvis Weinstein, which can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yd39nf27.
According to one of the organizers, Jeff Nathenson, Strickland passed during the first COVID lockdown in 2020.
“He was in a residential care facility due to his deteriorating condition,” Nathenson said. “There was no funeral. No obituary. A difficult way to leave this world for someone who gave so much of himself to so many others. After Tuesday, I feel that the universe has been ever so slightly righted.”
The intention of the event was to also raise money for the band’s instrument fund. Currently there is no district instrument replacement cycle and the repair budget does not come close to meeting the need. Nearly half of the High School’s band students use school-owned instruments, and the typical school instrument comes from the 1960s.
There’s still time to donate at givemn.org/story/Honor-Lance
