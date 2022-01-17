Furious start leads to boys hockey loss to Jefferson
St. Louis Park High School Athletic Director Andy Ewald admits he can barely skate, but out of necessity was behind the Orioles bench during the Jan. 11 Metro West Conference contest against Bloomington Jefferson.
Assistant coaches Matt Penner and Grant Amelse provided the hockey-specific guidance, while Wald leaned on his knowledge with the players and coaching themes that span teaching and sports.
Park first-year boys hockey coach Ben Horsch missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols, opening up the opportunity for Ewald, a longtime high school football coach who also coached basketball at the youth and AAU levels.
“I can’t skate,” Ewald said. Assistant coaches Penner and Amelse were more than capable of handling the on-ice components of organizing the team, which is 4-8-1 overall and 3-3-0 (fourth place, six points) in the Metro West Conference.
“I’m super proud of these kids to not be distracted and to give that effort and attitude we needed. It was second to none,” Ewald said after lending a hand when and where it was needed most at the time.
“Sports are sports and competition is competition,” Ewald said when asked about coaching his first hockey game. “Being able to positively motivate the team is something that translates across all sports.
“Grant and Matt did a great job. I know kids and nothing about hockey. It was fun to be on the bench and in the locker room. I’m extremely proud of the team and how they finished hard.”
Part of the pregame message from Ewald revolved around controlling what they can and he encouraged the players to “go out there and compete and have fun,” senior captain and leading scorer Stanley Regguinti said.
Ewald typically has a great view of the hockey games, but from the other side of the glass working in his supervisory role.
“I was impressed with how clear and precise the coaches were with their instruction on the bench,” Ewald said. “They were very positive with their reinforcement and listened to what the kids had to say.”
“Wish we would’ve gotten the win but in terms of knowing the guys, they all know and trust me so that made it that much easier.”
Also missing for Park was a sophomore starting goaltender Josh Middleton in favor of junior Jack McCarren who made 17 saves in his first varsity game this season.
Both teams had extensive layoffs, with the Orioles off since a 5-0 loss at Chaska Jan. 4. Their Jan. 8 conference game against Chanhassen was postponed, making the Jan. 11 contest the first at home since a 4-1 loss previously-ranked Holy Angels on Dec. 20. Park was 1-5-1 over the 22 days (Dec. 20-Jan. 11) with a 5-2 win at (seventh-ranked in Class A) Minneapolis Dec. 22 and a 2-2 draw against (fourth-ranked in Class A) Mahtomedi at the Roseau Holiday Classic on Dec. 30.
Regguinti said the road trip was fun as they learned first-hand the benefits of playing hard, no matter the opponent.
“We tied Mahtomedi, then lost to [Minot, North Dakota] not playing as hard as we should have been,” Regguinti said.
Teddy Dahlin then Ben Farley gave Park (3-7-1) a 2-1 lead in a busy five-goal opening period on Tuesday as Jefferson captain AJ Wang played a role in all three opening-period goals, setting up Nick Hatton’s power-play blast from the top of the circle before scoring twice in a span of 6:20. The go-ahead goal came with 13 seconds left in the period.
What worked well for the Orioles in the opening period, according to Regguinti, was to pressure the puck when the Jaguars had control. “Then they would just throw it then get pucks to the net and skate at their defense. We’re faster than them so we wanted to use our speed,” he said.
Jefferson made it 4-2 with a Joey Kubas goal, 51 seconds into the second period and Cody Ringquist scored the first of two goals on the evening 10 minutes into the period.
Park’s Mason Amelse made it a 5-3 game with a power-play goal at the 13:47 mark of the period.
After Ringquist’s second goal, Park sophomore Griffin Krone made it a 6-4 game with assists from Ben Olson and Regguinti.
Ewald didn’t give a timeframe for Horsch to return to the bench. The Park activities director is ready and willing to step back into the role of coach whenever the need arises.
The Orioles face fourth-ranked in Class AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-4-0), which has only played one Metro West Conference game, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.