It was a beautiful autumn afternoon on St. Louis Park’s Natchez Avenue South, where neighbors of all ages made their way through the Enchanted Mailbox Sidewalk Art Show.
The one-day, front-yard exhibit on Oct. 10 was created by Wendy Freshman, a retired Minnesota History Center curator, to highlight the collection of letters and artwork received through the “Enchanted Mailbox” she created for her neighbors.
In the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, Freshman was inspired to create an interactive means for fantastical correspondence that used her fairy garden to communicate and interact with her neighbors in a safe and fun way.
“I really love the little miniature and imaginative gardens,” Freshman said.
From a little gnome village to an underwater mermaid lagoon, Freshman’s fairy garden is along the boulevard where passersby routinely stop to explore and enjoy.
In June, she set out a kid-sized mailbox, painted bright green and labeled “Gnomes of Natchez Enchanted Mailbox,” with the owners of the mailbox being her nearby gnomes, fairies and mermaids.
Each week, Freshman, who is also known as Miss Wendy, would leave copies of amusing or inspiring poems signed by “The Gnomes of Natchez.”
Children and adults were invited to take a poem, as well as leave a letter for the Gnomes of Natchez, who would respond to them in an even smaller, red mailbox labeled “Replies.”
At first, Freshman had no idea if or how her neighbors would respond, but soon, the box filled with letters, and over the course of four months, she received more than 65 “lovely notes and charming artwork.”
Freshman also received a lot of questions about the gnomes, fairies and mermaids in her nearby garden. Questions like “What do gnomes eat? and “What kind of music do they like?”
“It’s wonderful to see the creativity, empathy and thoughtfulness of these young artists,” she said.
To keep the magic alive, Freshman would always respond back in character.
“Believe me, I really enjoyed myself,” she said. “I felt like a gnome version of Dear Abby.”
Her inspiration for the mailboxes came from her love for a magical elf door that she has seen over the years near Lake Harriet. She also likes the concept of the Little Free Library but wanted something more interactive.
When she first launched the mailbox, she didn’t know what to expect but was “pleasantly surprised” when she began receiving decorative notes and drawings of fairies.
As the days become cooler and shorter, Freshman is ready to put the mailboxes away for the winter, but before she did, she wanted to highlight the creative correspondences.
“And so I thought, ‘I can’t just keep this to myself. It would be so great to share it with the rest of the neighborhood,’” Freshman said. That sharing was the sidewalk art show.
Creating fun, family-friendly activities is something that is right up her alley, Freshman said. She worked for 19 years at the Minnesota History Center, where she curated exhibits and events for families.
Now in retirement, Freshman has found a new, creative outlet where she can still present things in an educational and fun way for families in her own neighborhood.
“It’s really fun to put on a show, which is what I love to do,” she said.
It’s also been a great way to make new friends and get to know her neighbors, like the Bailey family – Chris, Jackie and their two daughters, Charlize, 4, and Evelyn, 3, – who live a few blocks away and are frequent visitors and contributors.
“We think it’s really cool that Miss Wendy takes all the time she does to respond to us and to make it exciting to go on walks,” said Chris Bailey. “If they go a day without seeing it, they want to go over and check it out.”
The two sisters both announced their favorite part about Miss Wendy is her fairies.
She takes the time to move the tiny objects around in the fairy garden, creating different scenes, “and the kids are very observant of that,” Jackie Bailey said, noting it’s been a fun and educational experience for all.
“It demonstrates how thoughtful she is that she took the time to save all the art, and think about it from the lens of a child,” Jackie said of the art show.
She also appreciates how Freshman used concepts and art terminology in her replies to the girls, adding an educational component.
While the fairies and gnomes will hibernate for the winter, Freshman anticipates their return in the spring.
“I had so much fun interacting with the kids and seeing their responses,” she said. “It was very rewarding.”
