Eight people have applied for the St. Louis Park City Council seat Anne Mavity will vacate Oct. 31.
Mavity is leaving her Ward 2 seat representing a southern section of St. Louis Park amid a move to Minneapolis.
The City Council conducted interviews with the applicants Oct. 26 in advance of a planned appointment Monday, Nov. 2. The term runs until Jan. 3, 2022. Council members plan to use a ranked-choice voting style of voting to determine the appointee.
The applicants are Jim Beneke, Deborah Brinkman, Clemeunt Douglass, Lynette Dumalag, Steven Hansen, Mike Ritter, Brenda Uribe and Joffrey Wilson.
Beneke is a former St. Louis Park School Board member and a current member of the St. Louis Park Planning Commission.
Brinkman, who ran for the City Council last year in a three-way race, is president of the League of Women Voters St. Louis Park. She helped lead a successful campaign to establish ranked-choice voting in city.
In an application, Douglass listed military experience relating to vulnerable communities in Iraq, Djibouti and Ukraine. Douglass noted work with people of multiple cultures and backgrounds.
Dumalag is vice chair of the St. Louis Park Planning Commission and has served on the Vision 3.0 Steering Committee. Dumalag has also served on nonprofit and business boards.
Hansen is chair of the St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission, served as a facilitator in the city visioning process and has served on a housing commission.
Ritter said he has been a part of the management team of a small business in St. Louis Park and noted that he has both rented and currently owns a home in the city.
Uribe said she has never served in a public office but has worked in numerous roles in a large union, including currently as a grievance chair.
Wilson has volunteered with organizations like Second Harvest Heartland, Habitat for Humanity and parks and recreation organizations. Wilson has also worked on boards for the YMCA, United Way and the National Black MBA Association.
The full applications are available online beginning on page 27 at https://tinyurl.com/y59u2duf.
