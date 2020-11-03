More St. Louis Park Public Schools students are returning to classes at schools for parts of their week, but rising case counts could jeopardize the move.
A support team representative from the state said the district’s plans for hybrid learning could move forward but that the district would need to reconsider if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in St. Louis Park and Hennepin County. Superintendent Astein Osei told school board members Oct. 26 that a strong possibility exists that the district may have to return to distance learning for a period if the number of cases goes up further.
“This is certainly a consideration that has significant impact around student and staff safety, and I want to be very clear about the fact that we will continue to work with our regional support team and follow the guidance in the direction that they give us,” Osei said.
In the meantime, the district followed through with plans to begin hybrid classes for sixth-grade students and high school students Oct. 26. The schedule calls for seventh-grade students to begin hybrid classes Thursday, Nov. 5. Eighth-graders would begin hybrid classes Monday, Nov. 9.
Hybrid learning for St. Louis Park High School students initially began at 25% capacity but is set to move to 50% capacity Monday, Nov. 16.
In the hybrid system, students attend classes in person some days and online on other days.
At the high school level, students will attend in-person classes on certain days based on where their last names fall in the alphabet. Wednesdays will be student feedback days for tutoring, appointments and catching up for all high school students. They are also intended to help staff deal with the complexities of the new system.
“Wednesdays are used as days in which our teams of teachers can really come together and make sure that those lessons are developed so that students have a more robust academic experience on their at-home days and in-person days,” Osei explained.
Changes are planned for elementary students as well. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade would transition to a model Nov. 16 in which they would attend classes in person all day some days instead of part of the days. Families could also opt to use the district’s Distance Learning Academy, which revamps online-only instruction the district has offered at all grade levels.
As of Oct. 26, about 360 students had opted into the online-only academy set to launch Nov. 16. Going forward, students will be able to move to online-only instruction, but Osei indicated that he is asking families who choose the academy to make a commitment to it for the year as moving them into the hybrid system later would be more difficult.
More students may have to take online-only instruction in the future. If the area reaches 30 COVID cases per 10,000 people, elementary students potentially could remain in the hybrid system but state guidance would call for secondary students to return to distance learning. Over a two-week period, the number of cases rose to 29 per 10,000 people in Hennepin County, as of an Oct. 30 report.
Superintendents across the metro area who participated in a recent conversation indicated they would like state officials to be more consistent with guidance, Osei said.
“St. Louis Park, in our conversations with our regional support team, we were told one thing about being able to proceed; just to the west of us, I know that the leadership team there was told something different,” Osei said. “What we’re asking for is greater consistency in the messaging that we’re getting so that we can be in better alignment regionally and then across the metro area.”
When school districts in the region are not treated similarly, Osei said, “It creates all sorts of confusion amongst parents and community members.”
Board Chair Mary Tomback responded, “The frustration is pervasive. ... We are all here just as frustrated by that reality is everybody at home is.”
