An Eden Prairie woman has been charged in a September incident in which a 3-year-old child had been struck by a vehicle and reportedly launched high into the air in St. Louis Park.
Kandis Lavon Pettis, 68, has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicle operations involving leaving the scene of an accident and gross negligence. Both charges are gross misdemeanors carrying a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.
Pettis has been released from custody, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations:
St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of a child struck by a car at Excelsior Boulevard and Natchez Avenue Sept. 13. Officers found a woman tending to a young child who was crying and had contusions to his forehead and temples.
Multiple witnesses told police a white sedan had struck the child in the crosswalk.
“The sedan was driving at a high rate of speed, swerved around several others cars that were stopped at the red light, entered the left-turn only lane, entered the crosswalk, struck the victim while he was in the crosswalk launching him approximately (15) feet into the air, and continued through the intersection going straight in the left-turn only lane against a solid red light,” the court document states. “The vehicle continued straight, going the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic. The vehicle then fled the scene.”
The document says police confirmed the details through video surveillance of the incident.
“On video, several bystanders can be seen looking towards the crosswalk immediately after the collision and rushing to aid the victim,” the document states.
One witness followed the suspect vehicle and obtained a license plate number that police said matched a vehicle registered to Pettis.
Police spoke with Pettis, who allegedly admitted driving the vehicle in the area at the time of the collision and said she had been looking at her navigation system when she noticed vehicles stopped in front of her. Pettis allegedly said she swerved to the left to avoid hitting a truck and admitted she saw a mother and child in the crosswalk but did not stop, instead continuing straight despite not knowing what color the traffic light had been.
Pettis reportedly said she thought the mother and been out of the way when she traveled through the area, but police wrote that she “seemed unsure.” She allegedly admitted that she had continued the wrong way before turning but did not believe she had struck anything.
