The early signing period for high school students to formalize their college intentions through the National Letter of Intent was Thursday, Nov. 10. 

Students from St. Louis Park High School and Benilde-St. Margaret’s gathered for ceremonies to mark the Early Signing Period for NCAA Division I basketball and all other Division I and II sports except for football.

Selam Maher (basketball, Smith College, Mass.)

Football’s Division I Early Period (or Division 1 and II midyear JC transfer) opens Dec. 15. Regular Period for Division I and II football is Feb. 2 and Division I basketball Regular Period is April 13. 

Red Knights early signing day

Benilde-St. Margaret’s had 11 students take part in the ceremony including Daniel Ijadimbola (basketball, Bemidji State); Lucia Ament (equestrian, Baylor); Hockey: Emma Hoen (Lindenwood University), Sophie Melsness (Merrimack College), Emma Peschel (Ohio State) and Mary Zavoral (St. Thomas); Lacrosse: Justin Dalum (Cleveland State), Cam Gelling (Detroit Mercy) and Sam Pikul (Catholic University of America); Soccer: Sydney Drees (Creighton) and Maddie Shannon (Minnesota). 

Included in the Park ceremony were Kris Hokenson (baseball, Minnesota), Alma Beaton (soccer, Minnesota), Selam Maher (basketball, Smith College) and Emelia Johnson (lacrosse, Morningside University).

