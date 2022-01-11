Park Nordic ski coach died in September after cycling accident
Two races into the Nordic ski season and St. Louis Park is without co-head coach John Dyste, who died in September after being struck by a vehicle two weeks earlier while on his bicycle in Carver County.
Dyste, 66, was known as a master of the sport, both as a teacher and student, according to coaches Doug Peterson and Pat Hartman.
“First and foremost, John was a great mentor to the kids,” Hartman said. “They all look up to him from seventh grade to seniors. He had a vast knowledge of Nordic skiing and was so great to pass it on. I learned so much working with him. It’s a huge loss.”
A Celebration of Life took place in late October at Baker Park Reserve. A post on Kudoboard.com was organized to allow current and former skiers to share memories with the Dyste family.
Current Park skier Victoria Schmelzle posted a photo from the 2021 state meet at Giant’s Ridge with the caption: “A consistent helping hand and always willing to help me improve. Dyste getting to see me accomplish my biggest goal of skiing at state last year will be a memory I always cherish.”
Defending Metro West Conference champion Hanna Wilsey added: “Thank you for everything. Your guidance and compassion helped me to accomplish my goal of making it to state. I’ll never forget that you were always willing to stay longer to help me work on my technique. You’ll always be my favorite bus driver.”
Dyste graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1973 before earning a bachelor of science degree in sports and science and a masters in sports management from the University of Minnesota. He served as the Nordic ski coach at St. Olaf, Minnetonka and Chaska before joining the Orioles.
He is survived by son Brian (Megan), daughter Stephanie (Kamar) Alladin, brothers Oliver Nelson Dyste and James Dyste, five grandchildren: Aubri, Livya, Sierra, Suvanna, Leo and many other family and friends.
Peterson said Dyste was “always on top of things,” when it came to the latest trends and science in the sport.
“John was a very private person who kept to himself but if you wanted something, he gave you his full attention,” Peterson said. “He loved to race and compete and to see people compete. He just loved the sport.”
Peterson and Dyste grew up in similar neighborhoods and often talked about Minnetonka and Hopkins. “He knew so many people in the community, every five minutes someone would come up and tap him on the shoulder.”
Hartman said Dyste welcomed anyone to the team, “regardless of their ability to ski. John was passionate about the sport and wanted to share that love with other skiers regardless of whether it was a novice on skis for the first time or a state-caliber kid. He wanted to share his passion for skiing with everyone.
Lydia Brubaker was an assistant coach last season after skiing for the Orioles in high school.
“John motivated me to coach when I skied in high school. I heard about the opportunity to join the staff and jumped on that,” she said. “Last year was not a typical sports season and Coach Dyste and Peterson went above and beyond to make it a meaningful and quality season.”
She quickly became aware of the time and attention to detail it takes to properly wax skis. “It’s a science and art and John was an expert. He spent so much time preparing them because he wanted the skiers to have the best skis possible. He was super encouraging when it came to technique and always kept them working hard through practices.”
Hartman echoed those sentiments about Dystes’ wax and prep work for the skis. “It’s somewhere between science and art to get the temp and condition combination right. I always deferred to him,” Hartman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.