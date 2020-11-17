A police report indicates that a driver flashed a gun and a badge amid a road rage incident in St. Louis Park.
Officers responded to the report in the area of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue slightly after 7 p.m. Oct. 27, according to a report released after police closed the case. The man who reported the incident, at the park-and-ride at Wayzata Boulevard and I-394, said he was southbound on Highway 169 and merging onto eastbound I-394 when he noticed two vehicles that appeared to be engaged in a road rage incident. The two vehicles merged onto I-394. The reporting individual said the driver of a blue Toyota sedan drove “extremely close to his vehicle” behind him, the report states. The reporting party and the driver of the Toyota both exited toward southbound Louisiana Avenue South, at which time the reporting party said the driver of the other vehicle pulled up on his right and flashed a small black handgun. The reporting party said the gun had not been pointed at him but had been lifted in a threatening manner.
After turning onto southbound Louisiana Avenue, the reporting individual said the other driver pulled up to his right at Wayzata Boulevard and showed him a badge, according to the report. The man reporting the incident then pulled into the park-and-ride lot. A Minnesota State Patrol dispatcher said highway cameras had not been facing the intersection where the incident allegedly occurred. Police closed the case without an arrest or charge.
