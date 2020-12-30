A Minneapolis resident is facing a charge of fleeing St. Louis Park police during a traffic stop.
Karina Juanita Louise Jones, 35, faces a felony charge in Hennepin County District Court of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
According to a court document, St. Louis Park Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 394 Dec. 13 for an inoperable headlight and missing license plate. Officers approached the driver, which the document identified as Jones, and a front-seat passenger. As officers attempted to confirm the passenger’s identity by removing him from the vehicle to conduct a fingerprint test, the passenger began to flee on foot from the officers, according to the document. The officers followed the passenger and apprehended him within sight of Jones’ vehicle. The court document does not name the passenger.
While an officer’s vehicle remained parked behind Jones’ vehicle with its emergency lights activated, Jones’ allegedly “placed her vehicle in drive and drove away from the scene of the stop,” the document states.
It notes, “Officers had not given Defendant any indication or permission to leave the area.”
Officers later found and apprehended Jones more than a mile away, the document states.
Jones was released from custody Dec. 15, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
