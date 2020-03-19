A bit of Disney magic is poised to come to two St. Louis Park schools.
The global entertainment company’s Disney Musical in Schools program provided a grant to Hennepin Theatre Trust to fund theater programs “in under-resourced elementary schools,” according to a statement from the trust.
The trust named three schools for the first year of the program. They are the Peter Hobart and Susan Lindgren elementary school in St. Louis Park and Valley View Elementary School in Columbia Heights.
The grant provides funds for two years. The theater organization plans to name four other schools that will benefit in the second year.
In the first year, students from the selected schools will participate in a 17-week musical theater residency that staff members of the trust and Minnesota theater professionals will lead.
Two teaching artists will provide guidance, educational materials and performance rights, according to the theater trust’s statement. Teachers from the schools with work with the teaching artists about how to produce, direct, choreograph and direct a musical. Students will eventually put on a half-hour Disney KIDS musical at each participating school.
Students at Peter Hobart will present “The Jungle Book KIDS” while students at Susan Lindgren and the Columbia Heights school will perform “Frozen KIDS.” The plays have been adapted for kids through a Disney partnership with Music Theater International.
The program plan includes student performances during a celebration at the Pantages Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
With the benefit of the instruction for teachers, the trust’s statement explains, “The goal is for schools to continue programming on their own well into the future,” the trust’s statement explains.
The trust’s statement said all three schools selected for this year receive federal Title I funds for low-income populations. Dale Stark, a spokesperson for the trust, said that the organization had accepted all Title I schools that applied. Another Title I school in St. Louis Park, Aquila Elementary School, had not applied, he said.
The Susan Lindgren website said that students in second through fifth grades have had the option to participate with plans for a performance of “Frozen KIDS” in May.
The Peter Hobart website indicates students in third through fifth grades have had the opportunity to participate, with a production of “The Jungle Book KIDS” planned in May.
The Peter Hobart site says, “This musical has a wide variety of singing and speaking parts for a large cast, is musically focused, and will focus on sustainable practices by creating and using costumes and sets that can be used in future productions.”
It also notes controversy regarding the Disney movie “The Jungle Book.”
“Disney has a history of racist caricatures in its movies, and this particular movie contains prejudiced language and images,” the site says. “Disney has since re-drafted this screenplay to omit racist themes. Much thought went into our decision of this production to follow our district’s mission of racial equity. We stand in our commitment to equity and inclusion.”
The trust’s Spotlight Education works on high school musicals with more than 100 schools in the state, including in St. Louis Park.
“The Disney Musicals in Schools program allows the Trust to expand its programming to elementary schools,” its statement notes.
The trust operates the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters and an event center along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.
For more information, visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org.
