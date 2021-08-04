Developers that receive tax subsidies in St. Louis Park would need to meet racial equity goals under a proposal from two council members.
Councilmembers Lynette Dumalag and Nadia Mohamed raised the issue during a brief discussion on the idea July 26.
Several council members have asked developers about their commitments to equity ahead of recent building project approvals, but the city does not currently have such a requirement. Dumalag said she and Mohamed have discussed whether the city could make tax-increment financing dependent on developers meeting racial equity requirements.
Currently, the city requires developers who receive the subsidies to provide affordable units and meet standards relating to environmentally friendly designs.
With tax-increment financing, new taxes generated by a development are returned to the developer for a period to pay for such costs as site acquisition, demolition of existing buildings, environmental cleanup and infrastructure upgrades.
Dumalag said a new requirement based on equity would fit the city’s goal to be a leader in racial equity and inclusion in order to create a more just and inclusive community for all.
“I want people to put their money where their mouth is,” Mohamed added. “All of us say that racial equity is really important to us, and I think it’s time for us to really invest in that.”
In a proposal, Dumalag and Mohamed pointed out that the developments that would be affected are multi-million dollar projects from developers who “quite frequently request tax-increment financing.”
Employment and compensation help bridge the wealth and income gaps for residents and stakeholders who are people of color, according to the proposal. The concept would reward and provide incentives for developers who have prioritized racial equity within their organizations by hiring and retaining diverse employees, it says.
“This representation should come through to all levels of the organization, including executive leadership,” the proposal states.
Project contractors and vendors should provide opportunities for contractors, subcontractors, architects and other vendors who are people of color to win projects and build their portfolio of work, the document continues.
The proposal notes that the state of Minnesota and some other public-sector organizations have targeted business goals relating to diversity.
Mohamed and Dumalag suggested the City Council study the issue with members of the St. Louis Park Planning Commission and the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission. Dumalag noted that potential commissioners the council interviewed had remarked that they did not believe the council used the commissions enough, prompting the suggestion for a joint study session.
However, Mayor Jake Spano indicated the council should more clearly determine the scope of the proposal first.
“I’d rather have a conversation, at least, with us to dig deeper on exactly what it is that we’re talking about before we bring in outside folks,” Spano said.
He also suggested the requirements could include an organization’s “racial equity footprint” beyond employment numbers.
“In looking at the demographics of small businesses, they don’t have huge employee bases; they don’t have a lot of folks that are employed,” said Spano, who noted the city’s own equity goals extend beyond employment percentages.
Mohamed agreed the council should initially discuss the issue to set the tone of the conversation but said she wants to loop in commissioners.
“The commissions have been asking for a little bit more collaboration,” Mohamed said.
She also agreed that the city should consider a plethora of equity aspects beyond, for example, how many people of color may have entry-level jobs in a company.
The council did not set a date for the next discussion on the topic but came to a consensus to talk about the idea in a more in-depth fashion at a future study session.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.