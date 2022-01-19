Absences at the St. Louis Park School District have reached the point that even Superintendent Astein Osei has stepped in, substituting at the Aquila Elementary School health office.
He told the St. Louis Park School Board Jan. 11 that the district is implementing an “all hands on deck” strategy through the end of the month, meaning that coaches, administrators and other staff members who are typically not teaching classes have filled in as substitutes.
“We’re all going in to make sure that if we have vacancies that we’re doing our part to ensure that we can sustain our education delivery model,” Osei said.
The week prior to his update, the district compiled 287 staff absences. The situation improved the day of his update, with 39 staff out.
With that lower level of absences, Osei said, “We are better able to fill vacancies and get teachers into classrooms so we’re not having to do things like auditorium learning and other pieces which I know have created a sense of frustration for some of our students and families.”
A quarter of St. Louis Park High School students and 21% of St. Louis Park Middle School students were absent Jan. 7. Additionally, the district had to cancel three bus routes the same week amid a driver shortage, although impacted students had been provided with bus transportation again the following week.
Despite the challenges, district officials are reluctant to return to distance learning. Osei noted that the schools expect students to wear masks while in buildings, but they could gather together without masks to collaborate during distance learning. As a result, he said online learning in itself may not drastically drive down the infection rate of students.
Although, leaders are making plans to move to online learning if deemed necessary but are seeking other strategies in the meantime. Strategies include increasing pay for substitute teachers through Friday, Feb. 4, and canceling professional development and teacher meetings during the school day so that those staff members can fill in as needed. Teachers have served as substitutes during their typical preparation periods, and have had to prep for class in the evenings instead.
“I just want to take a moment to acknowledge them and thank them for their additional effort to help out and really chip in to make sure that we’re supporting our colleagues,” said Osei, who said the district does provide additional compensation for teachers who fill in during their usual prep time.
With some metro-area school districts moving online already, Osei suggested the St. Louis Park School District could have access to more substitute teachers.
Moving into online learning for the high school or middle school in St. Louis Park might not necessarily provide more substitute teachers for elementary schools in the district, he noted, because the substitutes might prefer filling in for older students in another district.
Osei added that some of the absent teachers may still not be well enough to conduct classes online, either.
“Just because we’re online does not necessarily mean a COVID-positive teacher with symptoms could log on and be in front of their class and be providing live instruction,” he said.
He said the district would seek to provide families and staff with at least a 24-hour notice before a school moved into online learning. He suggested some students could still come into schools to work independently on their studies in large spaces like cafeterias, although teachers present would be there to supervise them rather than to provide direct, in-person instruction. The district would provide transportation for students undertaking online learning at a school building. Meals would be available for any family, and extracurricular activities would continue, according to the plan.
Osei said the district would strive to continue in-person learning at the elementary level, “recognizing the importance of our earliest learners being in school.” However, the district could have to consider online learning if absences increased in the lower grades as well.
The district does plan to lower quarantine periods from 10 days to five days in accordance with updated Minnesota Department of Health guidance, according to Executive Leadership Partner Flower Krutina.
“We will be communicating this out to our school community soon,” Krutina said in an email.
Anticipating the change, Osei said in his update, “We believe that the shortened quarantine period would hopefully alleviate some of the current pressures that we’re feeling around staffing, if staff are symptom-free and are able to return to work.”
While Osei discussed plans to implement a vaccine mandate for district staff at the Jan. 11 meeting, the U.S. Supreme Court later in the week blocked a OSHA vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 employees. Krutina said the district would not implement the mandate as a result.
“We will, however, continue to offer weekly onsite testing in addition to the antigen test distribution that is already occurring,” Krutina said.
During the Jan. 11 update, she said the district has made the rapid-result antigen tests available at the front desks of all schools for both students and staff members.
While the kits are limited to one per student at a time, Krutina said the district is continuously ordering new tests so that they will have enough available.
Vault PCR tests will be available to staff who participate in the weekly testing program beginning in February.
The district has also been hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics, with one featuring the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5, at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. in St. Louis Park. Booster shots will be available for individuals 12 years of age or older who completed the vaccine series more than five months prior. Hennepin County is offering a $50 Visa gift card for individuals who receive a shot at the event.
Prior to the Supreme Court’s mandate decision, Osei said 750 district staff members had met a Jan. 10 deadline to provide their vaccination statuses, leaving about 200 staff members who had not. Most of those had been temporary workers and coaches.
