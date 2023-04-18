Red Knights open with 17-3 win over section foe Hutchinson

The defending Class AAA state baseball champions Benilde-St. Margaret’s are off to a 1-1 start with a pair of lopsided games.

Caleb Koskie
BSM junior pitcher Caleb Koskie, left, warms up ahead of the season-opener against Hutchinson on April 14. Koskie had four strikeouts allowing one run on one hit over three innings to record the win.
Jack Anderson slide
BSM's Jack Anderson, right, beats the throw to third base against Hutchinson during the season opener.
Easton Breyfogle
Senior outfielder Easton Breyfogle had a double and home run in the opener against Hutchinson.
Jack Anderson
BSM junior shortstop Jack Anderson was one of three transfers in the starting lineup for opening day. Anderson led the Red Knights with three hits and two stolen bases against Hutchinson.
Connor Armand
Huddle
Red Knights coach Andy Judkins, second from left, has five regular contributors back from last season’s state championship squad. 

