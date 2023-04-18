Red Knights open with 17-3 win over section foe Hutchinson
The defending Class AAA state baseball champions Benilde-St. Margaret’s are off to a 1-1 start with a pair of lopsided games.
The Red Knights opened the season with a 17-3 win over Hutchinson at the St. Louis Park campus on April 14 behind a strong pitching performance by junior Caleb Koskie who allowed one run on one hit over three innings. He mixed in four strikeouts and two walks.
Meanwhile, the BSM bats pounded out 14 hits from eight batters. Koskie went 2-for-3 with a double and walk from the lead-off spot. Senior Ethan Breyfogle had a double and home run from the No. 2 spot. He drove in four runs.
Transfer shortstop Jake Anderson went 3-for-4 from the No. 3 hole in the order and stole two bases.
BSM posted seven runs in the first inning and added nine more runs in the fourth inning as the game was called after the Huskies hit in the fifth inning.
A week prior to the game, the field was covered in snow. The team went from a week of throwing, spring break and then tryouts leading up to the opener.
“It was one of those things where once we got going we just kept going,” coach Andy Judkins said who is looking to remain in the mix for the section crown again in 2023 with five returners.
Koskie is joined by classmate Connor Armand at third base along with seniors Breyfogle, Peter Giertsen and Andy Johnson on an otherwise young squad.
Koskie and Johnson are the veteran pitchers back after graduating two pitchers including Owen Omdahl.
All three transfers into the program playing in the opener including middle infielders Anderson and sophomore second baseman Rowan Dodge (West Lutheran/Maranatha) and sophomore catcher Grant Geske (Minnetonka).
“We’re super young so first game we are just trying to establish the way we play and the way we are trying to do things, a lot of teaching and show them the ways,” Judkins said. “It’s going to be a lot of teaching but a good group so it should be a lot of fun.”
Judkins said pitching and defense will be the strength of the team but after putting up 24 runs in the opening two games, generating runs should not be a problem.
The Red Knights have the added pressure of a state champion, a pressure Judkins said has been there since the 2019 run to third place at state. “We’ve been that way the last two-three years. Since 2019 when we were runner-up, (we) finished pretty well in conference and made the section final every year since I’ve been here,” he said. “I tell these guys all the time, you’re going to see everybody’s best either on the mound or their best effort and you have to show up and play.”
Saturday’s road opener at St. Thomas Academy took a different tone as the Cadets rallied for six runs in the second inning with Johnson starting on the mound. He gave up seven runs, five earned on three hits and three walks over three innings. Armand worked the final three innings scattering five runs, four earned on three hits and three walks. Each pitcher surrendered two walks.
Koskie drew a walk to open the game and came around to score on an error by the St. Thomas third baseman off a hit by Gearen.
BSM pulled within two runs, 7-5, after scoring four times in the fourth inning on four hits and two walks with two outs. Colin McGie and Grant Geske accounted for the doubles.
McGie added a solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning to narrow the score to 9-6.
The Red Knights hosted Park on Wednesday before Orono on Friday to open Metro West Conference play.
