Girls return top three, boys have five varsity skiers back
Reigning Metro West Conference champion St. Louis Park won the opening girls 5k skate meet at Hyland Park Reserve Dec. 17 with all five varsity skiers finishing among the top nine times.
State skiers from last spring, sophomore Hanna Wilsey and senior Victoria Schmelzle, finished first (13:47.6) and second (13:56.4) in the season-opener. Sophomore Jersey Miller was sixth (15:07.5), Addison Chenvert was eighth (15:21.6) and Ayelel Meyen was ninth (15:49.7).
The boys opened with a second-place finish with five skiers among the top 16 times, four points ahead of third-place Orono. Bloomington won the meet by 16 points.
Orioles senior Tait Myers led the way with a fifth-place finish in 13:20.4 while senior Danny Shope was 12th (13:38.6), sophomore Thomas Shope was 13th (13:47.5), seniors Henry Nelson and Ryan Fitzpatrick were 15th and 16th.
A sprint relay is a new addition to the state meet schedule this season. The first Metro West sprint relay was Dec. 20 at Hyland Park Reserve. The girls won it with the four relay teams finishing among the top eight teams. The Orioles scored 229 points, 15 points ahead of Chaska-Chan. The boys were second to Bloomington, 11 points back.
Seven skiers represented the Orioles at state, led by Wilsey who was 47th overall in the modified 4k pursuit last March.
Mimi Kniser (63rd), Szhmezle (69th) and Olivia Etz (130th).
Danny Walsh led the boys with a 57th place finish followed by Danny Shope (95th) and Max Gohman (100th).
Remaining Schedule
3:45 p.m. start unless noted
Jan. 11 at Carver Park Reserve (5k skate)
Jan. 18 at Elm Creek Park Reserve (5k classic)
Jan. 25 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West Conference Championships) 10 a.m.
Jan. 26 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West JV Championships)
Feb. 10 at Wirth (Section 2)
Feb. 16-17 State meet (Giant’s Ridge)
