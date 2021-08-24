Park returns eight girls and five boys from last fall, including state-runners Fredonia Zeigle and Jersey Miller
St. Louis Park cross country is back with a large returning group of runners ready for the starting line at the season-opening Irish Invite in Rosemount Friday, Sept. 3.
The reigning Metro West Conference champion girls have eight of the top nine runners back, including state qualifiers in senior captain Fredonia Zeigle and sophomore Jersey Miller. Senior captain Kate Holden had a breakout junior campaign as she finished seventh at the Metro West Conference Championships. Juniors Katie Nelson and Auden Whitlow will also serve as captains.
The boys bring five of the top nine runners back, including junior captain Denly Lindeman and sophomore Griffin Krone who bring in personal-best times of 18 minutes, 17 seconds and 18:30, respectively cover 5,000 meters.
“Both are looking for breakout races to springboard them in the 17 [minutes],” coach Christopher Nordstrom said.
Seniors Tait Myers and captain Henry Nelson are back, along with freshman Paxon Myers, who are hoping to have some big improvements this fall. Senior Harris Keekley is one of seven captains for the Orioles program.
Knowing the spring track season ran longer than normal, Nordstrom said the summer training was short, “but productive. We wanted to give our athletes some time off because of that and also a mental break from a hectic school year.”
Program numbers are down from past seasons, he explained, “we hope that this great group can have a fun fall along with some breakout performances from individuals and the team. I can tell the kids are excited about a more ‘normal’ season. Having the option to be mask-free, a normal meet schedule and not rushing kids off after practice has set a positive tone to start the season. Kids are looking forward to full competition in meets which will add to the energy and fun of a typical cross country meet.”
The addition of Waconia, Orono and New Prague to the Metro West Conference lineup will offer more opportunities for the boys and girls.
“We look forward to the challenge and hope the boys can continue to push for that top half of the conference standings,” Nordstrom said.
Look for the girls to be challenged once again by perennial favorites Chanhassen, Jefferson and now adding Waconia into the title mix leading up to the Metro West Conference Championships which will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington.
The Orioles will have a new section to navigate without Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Edina. Instead of navigating a brutally difficult Section 6AA meet to qualify for state, the Orioles will run in Section 6AAA with Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, Hopkins, Robbinsdale Cooper, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Wayzata.
Nordstrom said the expectation for the boys is a top-half finish in the section while noting the girls “have a great opportunity this fall. I think Wayzata and Hopkins always bring it and they have two of the best runners in the state. It will be a great battle and we look forward to feeling like we have a shot to talk about qualifying [for state as a team.] We have a lot of work to do before then but are looking forward to a great season.”
