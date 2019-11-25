Action is expected at the Monday, Dec. 2, city council meeting on St. Louis Park’s plans to install buffered bikeways and reduce on-street parking on Dakota Avenue South between Minnetonka Boulevard and Lake Street.
The St. Louis Park City Council conducted a public hearing on the Connect the Park project at its Nov. 18 meeting. This portion is estimated to cost $443,000 and is part of a larger project between Lake Street and Cedar Lake Road that includes a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the BNSF rail line.
If approved, the bikeway would be constructed next year. The northern portion of the project was approved in May, and construction is also planned for next year.
The Dakota Avenue portion has been the subject of five open houses and two public hearings. Residents along the stretch spoke against the plans in April, expressing concern about the loss of parking, safety and vehicle speeds on the street.
City transportation officials have adjusted the project plans, according to the council presentation by Ben Manibog, city transportation engineer. The plans now include the buffered bikeways, one curb extension at each intersection, a flashing beacon activated by pedestrians at 33rd Street, the installation of parking restrictions on one side of the street and the removal of school-day permit parking on selected side streets and of timed school-day restrictions on Dakota Avenue.
The plans include two 11-foot lanes for vehicle traffic and 2-foot buffer lanes and 5-foot bike lanes on each side of the street, along with parking on one side of the street.
Jack Sullivan, senior engineering project manager, noted for the council that the project area has about 175 parking spots. A study of the parking along the stretch showed a maximum of 75 spots used at a time. The previous project plans included 63 parking spots, and the current plans include 80 on-street parking spots.
The loss of parking continues to be a concern for residents along the street.
“We are still very concerned there will be not enough parking,” resident John Tadewald told the council. Tadewald questioned the accuracy of the parking counts by the city, especially if the counts accurately reflected the number of vehicles parked on weekends and holidays.
Matt Wandzel, who lives on Georgia Avenue South, is a bicyclist who uses Dakota Avenue. He said the bikeway project, which will provide a connection between the north and south Cedar Lake Trails, is very exciting for himself and for other bicyclists.
“This has been a very successful layout,” he said, noting that the bike lanes are only going to be more and more popular when the Southwest Light Rail, with a station at Wooddale Avenue, is complete.
Susan Tadewald, who lives on Dakota Avenue and gathered a petition signed by 80 residents to keep the parking along the stretch, told the council that the plans are not acceptable.
“The needs of the 80 people who live on Dakota have not been met,” she said.
