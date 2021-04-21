The Dakota-Edgewood Trail bridge would not only contain the name of an Indigenous tribe in its title but would feature art by a Native American artist or group, according to St. Louis Park plans.
Work on the trail bridge, between Edgewood Avenue and Dakota Park, is underway again after a break for winter. Construction began last October, one month after the St. Louis Park City Council approved the $7.34 million span over BNSF Railway tracks that divide the city. Work last fall included pile driving and concrete construction for bridge piers.
The public art would have a smaller cost than the overall project, with the $80,000 budgeted for it coming from fees the city receives from its lodging tax.
St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts is leading the new art process to “engage Indigenous communities and seek a Native artist or artist team to create a project that can educate and honor Indigenous Peoples and culture,” according to an April 12 city staff report.
Additionally, students from neighboring Peter Hobart Elementary School would contribute an art piece. Friends of the Arts is working with art teacher Joe DeCamillis to gain ideas and input from students for a permanent art piece.
The overall bridge project is on track to open to the public as planned by November, according to the city report. The art would be installed after the bridge construction is complete, allowing more time for planning than if it had been integrated into the structure. The art would be installed in the spring of 2022.
A selection panel with city staff, residents, artists and school representatives would consider multiple artist designs, according to the city report.
The goal to honor Indigenous people is the result of the city’s racial equity goals, a new Strategic Roadmap for Advancing Arts & Culture and recognition that Dakota people have been “the original stewards of this land,” according to the city report.
Bridge progress
Construction picked up on the bridge’s concrete foundations and bridge piers in early February thanks to a period of warm weather. Since then, workers are focusing on constructing temporary forms needed to create the concrete bridge spans, according to the city report.
“The process of building temporary formwork, pouring the concrete, allowing the concrete to cure, removing the formwork, and repeating the process for the remaining bridge spans is expected to be ongoing for several months,” the report says.
Major progress is expected this summer when workers will set a prefabricated steel truss over the railroad, install a concrete deck and add a decorative metal railing.
Afterward, workers will finish up the bridge while beginning to create a trail by Edgewood Avenue.
Along with the bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists, the project involves the addition of a multi-use trail on the east side of Edgewood Avenue between Cedar Lake Road and the railroad’s right-of-way and a trail segment connecting the bridge to a bikeway at 26th Street and Dakota Avenue.
The construction will affect the North Cedar Lake Trail, which will need to be detoured beginning in late May and June, according to the report. The detour route will pass through Nelson Park, along 26th Street and then into Dakota Park around the construction area.
