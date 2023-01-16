Micah Curtis scores season-best 27 points in win at Hastings
St. Louis Park split a pair of boys basketball games at the Hastings High School Holiday on Dec. 29 to close out 2022 on a high note with a 68-64 win over the tournament hosts.
Led by 6-foot-6 sophomore Micah Curtis’ game-high 27 points and 18 points from Stefano Giovannelli, Park won for the second time this season. Curtis’ point total was a season-high after going off for 25 points the previous two games (74-60 loss at Minnehaha Academy on Dec. 20 and 95-82 loss to Prescott (Wis.) on Dec. 28).
Senior Antonio Speed was the third Orioles to finish with double digits adding 12 points as Park built a 36-27 halftime edge.
The Orioles out-rebounded Hastings by nine and shot 42.5 percent from the field. Defensively, Park was busy out-stealing Hastings 11-5 and blocked two shots to snap a five-game losing streak.
Park faced Prescott the previous day in the tourney opener losing another high-scoring affair 95-82. Prescott led 47-41 at the break. While Curtis led the team in scoring, brother Marley Curtis added 20 points. Giovannelli and Speed added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Prescott countered with a potent offensive combo of Dallas Wallin and Jordan Malmlov with 40 and 30 points, respectively. Malmov added 10 assists and six steals while shooting 11-of-24 from the field. Wallin was 15-for-21 with eight rebounds and five steals.
Park resumed its schedule on Jan. 7 with a trip to St. Paul Central as the Patriots came out with a 67-50 victory.
After hosting Chaska on Tuesday, the Orioles host Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday, 7 p.m., as the Metro West Conference schedule kicks into high gear. Park will visit Tartan for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday.
