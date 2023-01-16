Micah Curtis
St. Louis Park sophomore Micah Curtis goes up in the lane during a Dec. 13 game against Hopkins. Curtis, a 6-6 sophomore has scored 25, 25 and 27 points for the Orioles over the previous three games.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)

Micah Curtis scores season-best 27 points in win at Hastings

St. Louis Park split a pair of boys basketball games at the Hastings High School Holiday on Dec. 29 to close out 2022 on a high note with a 68-64 win over the tournament hosts. 

