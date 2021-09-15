Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the season with its Ron Kretsch Invite at Basset Creek Park in Crystal Aug. 28.
The race is completed by grade level instead of the typical varsity, junior varsity, middle school formats across the 3,200-meter course.
Washburn dominated the senior girls race with Olivia Bergin winning in 12:56.1 and teammate Isabelle Giebink third in 14:15.4. BSM’s Maggie Amaris was sixth in 15:00.3 and Sophia Delgado was 11th in 16:01.6. In the boys race, BSM’s Emerson Foley was sixth overall in 11:24.2 as the Red Knights beat out Mankato East 25-34 for the team title.
In the 11th-grade girls race, BSM had three of the top four times starting with race champion Vivienne Larson who won in 13:01.9 ahead of runner-up and teammate Genevieve Larson in 13:02.9. Lily Peterson was fourth in 13:26.5. In the boys race, Adair Diego was seventh in 11:49.1, 65 seconds off the winning pace set by Washburn’s Aidan Jones. BSM’s Henry Muehlhausen was 10th in 12:15.2 and Ike Stelzer was 15th in 12:31.4.
The sophomore girls race was won by Holy Angels’ Caroline Pierce in 13:49.9, who was 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Evelyn Hanson of Visitation. In the boys race, Oliver Foley was fifth for BSM in 11:27.4.
BSM’s Mason Rokala won the freshmen boys race in 11:25.1. In the girls race, Holy Angels’ Maggie Moe was second in 13:48, trailing only Minnehaha Academy’s Greta Gecik who won the race in 12:53.3.
Orioles at Irish Invite
St. Louis Park opened the cross country season in Rosemount at the Irish Invite on Sept. 2. The two-mile course is shorter than the typical 5,000 meters used for the rest of the season.
Park’s girls placed fifth with 168 points, two back of fourth-place Rosemount while St. Paul Highland Park scored just 20 points to win the team title. Prior Lake was second with 59 points and Stillwater was third with 102 points.
Sophomore Jersey Miller was 16th overall in 12:36.2 followed by freshman Nora Lindeman 27th in 12:53.2, senior Fredonia Zeigle was 38th in 13:03.8, senior Kate Holden was 43rd in 13:08.7 and sophomore Ruby Massie was 50th in 13:18.9 out of 166 runners.
The Park boys were 15th out of 22 teams with 367 points, 34 points behind 14th place Prior Lake. Rosemount won the title with 61 points, ahead of Highland Park’s 105 points. Fellow Metro West Conference team Bloomington Kennedy was 20th with 599 points and Richfield was 22nd with 651 points.
Junior Denly Lindeman was 59th overall in 11:17.2 to post the top Orioles time. Sophomore Griffin Krone was 72nd in 11:27.4 and senior Henry Nelson was 73rd in 11:28.4. Freshman Paxon Myers was 87th and senior Tait Myers was 90th in 11:39.3 and 11:44.0, respectively.
Anoka’s Steve Hoag Invite
St. Louis Park returned to action Sept. 9 for the Steve Hoag Invitational at Anoka High School, facing a different group of teams than it typically sees in Metro West Conference action.
The girls placed third with five runners among the top 22 times, led by Miller who was seventh in 20:00.2. The next four Orioles finished within three seconds of each other, as Lindeman was 18th (21:03.9), Zeigle was 19th (21:04.3), Massie was 21st (21:05.6) and Holden was 22nd (21:06.3). The team was two points back of Forest Lake with 74 points as Mounds View won the team title with 37 points.
Minnetonka dominated the boys race with 29 points, while runner-up White Bear Lake scored 92 points. Park was eighth with 175 points, one point behind Spring Lake Park and 30 points behind sixth-place Totino-Grace. Denly Lindeman led the Orioles with a 26th place finish in 17:57.8 and Krone was 34th (18:11.3).
