After opening the cross country season with a 5K triangular around St. Louis Park Middle School, the Orioles tested the course at Gale Woods Farms Sept. 12 in a dual against Chanhassen.
Orioles coach Chris Nordstrom said the results were solid.
“We ended up having a perfect morning to race and the kids got after it,” he said. “Chanhassen has a really strong program so it was fun to have some really good competition.”
Both events were against Metro West Conference programs with the contest a big test for the girls facing another favorite for the conference title.
“We were matched up very closely with Chan so it was fun to have most of the girls pushing with someone from Chan,” Nordstrom said. The team is led by junior Fredonia Zeigle and freshman Jersey Miller, who pace the Orioles and drop time each week.
Zeigle led the Orioles finishing in 19 minutes, 28 seconds ahead of standout Miller who was 21 seconds back in 19:49 followed by junior Kate Holden in 20:36, eighth-grader Anna Healey in 21:29 and freshman Ruby Massie in 21:53.
“Our focus will be to continue to shrink our 1-5 gap and work on some pack running in practices and races,” Nordstrom.
Zeigle was the lone Park runner to break 20 minutes at the Sept. 4 triangular on home soil in 19:49.2 while the Orioles swept the top four places to win the meet over Jefferson by a score of 16-41. Miller was second in 20:25.2, Holden was third in 20:35.2 and Healty was fourth in 20:58.2. Massie finished sixth in 21:48.2 and senior Erin Brousseau was ninth in 22:02.2.
In the boys races, Jefferson won the triangular on Sept. 4 with only 20 points thanks to sweeping the top four spots, led by Jaguar junior Zach Studdiford’s winning time of 17:38.5 while Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Park battled it out for second place. The Red Knights clipped Park 50-52 thanks in part to BSM eighth-grader Mason Rokala and junior Emerson Foley finishing fifth (18:20) and sixth (18:21), respectively ahead of Park senior Max Gohman who was less than two seconds back in 18:23.2. BSM junior Pat Mullin was eighth in 19:03 followed by Park senior captain Jackson Thoe in 19:04.2. A run of five Orioles was broken up by Jefferson eighth-grader Zach Tapajna’s 10th place time of 19:04.8. Park junior Henry Nelson was 11th (19:10.2), sophomore Denley Lindeman was 12th (19:13.2), Griffin Krone was 13th in (19:18.2) and senior Tait Myers was 14th (19:20.2.) BSM collected the next four places.
Against Chanhassen on Saturday, the boys were led by Thoe with an 18:21, Gohman followed in 18:22, Lindeman was next in 18:35, Nelson finished in 19:24 and Myers clocked in at 19:11.
“We wanted the boys to focus on racing smarter early on in the race,” Nordstrom said. “Last week they were really eager to race and got out a little quicker than we hoped and made the second half of the race tougher for some. They were more sensible on Saturday and really turned out some good performances due to that. We still have work to do but it was a step in the right direction.”
Park returned to competition Sept. 16 taking on Hopkins at St. Louis Park Middle School before a Sept. 26 date with Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Basset Creek Park, starting at 9 a.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.