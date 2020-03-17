The estimated cost of the Dakota Avenue bikeway in St. Louis Park has increased by about $850,000 since council members approved a design last year.
The cost for the entire project, including a bridge over BNSF Railroad tracks, had been estimated at about $8.24 million when the council approved a staff-recommended layout for the corridor last May. The city’s capital improvement plan budgeted about $8.3 million.
However, the cost estimate has since increased by $783,000 from the plan to nearly $9.1 million. Federal funding of about $2.9 million is still available to pay for some of the project.
Like many projects in the city, much of the unexpected costs relate to poor, contaminated soils.
Soil borings and analysis determined that “there are large areas of unsuitable soils,” according to a report to council members. A more expensive foundation supported by steel piling would be needed to support the bridge, resulting in an increase in cost of about $625,000.
While city staff members had anticipated contaminated soils, they have determined that the cost of dealing with the soil has increased by about $335,000.
Additionally, $50,000 more in funding is necessary for excavation to allow for flood storage due to grading and construction relating to the bridge and Dakota Park. Additional costs have included $23,250 for a conduit that could be used for fiber internet in the future and a higher estimate for construction costs as companies in the area work on the Southwest Light Rail line, Interstate 35W construction and other large projects.
“We recently opened up the project bidding documents for the project, and we’re approaching 56% over the engineer’s estimate,” Senior Engineering Project Manager Jack Sullivan told council members.
He indicated the city is considering stretching contracts out over the construction schedule to provide companies with more flexibility and increase the opportunity for more competitive bids.
The cost estimate for stairs on the south side of the bridge has increased from between $60,000 and $80,000 to about $150,000 due to the “unsuitable and contaminated soils.” City staff recommended eliminating stairs on the north side of the bridge due to a limited amount of space that would require a more complicated design and similarly poor soils. Stairs on the north side would add about $200,000 to the cost of the project. Sullivan noted the stair structure would cross the bike ramp on that side of the bridge twice and could drop snow down on the trail surface that could form into ice.
The estimate for public art costs ballooned from $125,000 to $265,351, mainly due to the cost for proposed stainless steel art on both sides of the bridge.
“To install the stainless-steel art, the concrete bridge piers need to be oversized to safely accommodate the anchoring of these elements to the bridge,” the report explains. “This oversizing of the pier elements must be done at the time of the bridge construction and is estimated to cost $149,409 to prepare the bridge to accept the art.”
Other lower-cost plans for art would include $8,000 for art by Peter Hobart Elementary School students that would be changed periodically and about $11,000 for decorative concrete designed by artist Angela Two Stars, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.
The stainless steel art would include an arch on the south side of the bridge with a lattice pattern designed to create a gateway from Dakota Park to the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail and a similar but smaller tube installation on the south side of the bridge. The tubes would be lit with colored lighting.
The new engineer’s estimate includes $135,000 that had not been a part of the capital improvement plan for tree replacement since the project will lead to the removal of trees north of baseball fields at Dakota Park. The updated estimate anticipated land acquisition and right-of-way costs would drop from an estimated $1 million to $275,000 and the cost for utility relocation would decrease from an estimate of $225,000 to $70,000.
With the federal grant still available, the city would have to borrow an estimated $6.2 million through bonding for the bridge and bikeway plan instead of less than $5.4 million. The interest over 10 years would increase from about $630,000 to $728,000.
Council comments
Councilmember Rachel Harris expressed concern about the overall cost.
“I have been supportive of the bridge mostly because we have few north-south bike-walk routes that are safe and enjoyable,” Harris began. “We are now however cresting a point where I feel the cost is an overrun for comparable north-south investments.”
The bulk of the bridge’s cost is to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, City Manager Tom Harmening said.
“It’s a long circuitous approach, which is unusual in terms of projects that we undertake,” he said. “So, there’s not a lot of bells and whistles in this project that, I think, add significantly to the cost.”
He acknowledged the public art component but indicated the main expenses relate to the cost of bridging the tracks without disrupting the street to the north and the park to the south.
Despite the added cost, Councilmember Margaret Rog argued that the city should include the staircase on the north side of the bridge. She said providing the shortest, most efficient way for pedestrians to cross the bridge would be in line with the city’s goals.
Councilmember Tim Brausen joined Rog in advocating for the north staircase in the project.
“We’re building infrastructure that’s going to last 30 to 50 years at a minimum, and it doesn’t benefit us at all to be cheap in our investment on the pedestrian side,” Brausen said.
He sided with keeping all the public art, but other council members disagreed.
A majority supported keeping the student art and concrete design but not the steel art.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said, “I’m not like blown away with that.”
Councilmember Anne Mavity had a more blunt review.
“It looks like a brutalist, industrialist kind of a piece,” she said.
Mavity read a comment from Mayor Jake Spano, who was absent at the meeting, pointing out that the percentage of the budget dedicated to art had increased from 1.5% to 3%.
“As a former artist, I’m 100% supportive of adding art to our community, but I think we can do better than this,” Spano wrote.
He said the city should reevaluate the way it estimates soil contamination costs since they seem to frequently double.
He noted the project cost has increased to more than one-third the total cost for the city’s long-term Connect the Park plan and suggested delaying construction until contractors are less busy.
In seeking to determine a consensus, Harmening concluded that council members generally want to move forward and a majority support the stairs. The student and concrete art should stay in, according to most of them, but he said he did not hear much support for the gateway art.
Final plan approval had been scheduled March 16, after this edition went to press.
