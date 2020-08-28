St. Louis Park-based Copperwing Distillery has announced a new lineup of cocktails called Copperwing House Calls.
The first release is the temporarily closed cocktail room’s top seller – the Old Fashioned. Each bottle contains 22 ingredients, made by hand in small batches. The distillery starts with the 3-year-old Blended Bourbon and add to it a mix of House Aromatic & Orange Bitters with a touch of turbinado sugar. The result is a traditional old-fashioned profile with notes of cardamom, vanilla, cherry bark and orange peel.
After the release of the Old Fashioned, the distillery will incrementally release new cocktails, including a barrel-aged Negroni.
Copperwing House Calls Old Fashioned is currently available at the distillery, 6409 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park, and will be available in local liquor stores.
Info: copperwingdistillery.com
