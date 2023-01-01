The Congressional election, sports stories and business developments dominated the most-read stories for St. Louis Park online at sailor.mnsun.com in 2022. Some events in 2021 continued to attract high levels of attention in 2022.

Congressional District 5 election

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments