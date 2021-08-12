Years after gaining approvals, a set of St. Louis Park apartment buildings could begin construction next spring.
The St. Louis Park City Council agreed to grant an extension until Aug. 2, 2022, for Melrose Co. to record the final plat documents for Arlington Row Apartment East and Arlington Row Apartment West.
Both apartment buildings would be built on vacant land bordering Wayzata Boulevard, the south frontage road for Interstate 394.
Arlington Row West would be built west of Texas Avenue South while Arlington Row East would be built between Rhode Island Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Melrose Co., based in Excelsior, is working to make minor modifications to its plan before proceeding with construction, according to a July 26 letter from Robert Cunningham, principal of the company.
“It is fair to assert that the Covid environment in 2020/2021 has set the timing back,” Cunningham wrote before announcing the anticipated construction plan slated to begin next spring.
“Further, we fully anticipate that this will be the final request for an extension,” he wrote before adding that the company would present “the minor evolution of our planning and designs in the coming weeks.”
The company had previously agreed to deadlines set for 2018, 2019 and 2020 before the city granted extensions.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “We’ve agreed to extend the time for them to submit a final plat on this matter so that the developer could get his financing in place, which has been a struggle.”
Brausen noted neighbors have been inquiring about when the projects would begin.
“I’ve been assured that it looks like it’s finally going to be moving into fruition at some point and that the apartments will be built there,” Brausen said. “I’m certainly supportive of the vision. We had a lot of community meetings around it and a lot of community input into the development proposal.”
The approved plan calls for 34 apartments in two three-story buildings on the west site while a single three-story apartment building with 27 units would occupy the eastern property.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved the project at the western site in 2015 and the eastern site in 2016.
The properties for both the Arlington Row West and Arlington Row East projects have long been vacant. The sites had contained seven single-family homes, but the houses were demolished after the Minnesota Department of Transportation used the land as part of its right-of-way for the I-394 corridor when converting it to an interstate from Highway 12.
St. Louis Park had studied the land in 2005 and 2006. The council at that time decided the property at the two sites should be developed as mixed-use or multifamily projects.
Previous proposals had not met the council’s direction.
After Melrose Co. made its plans known, the city agreed to purchase the properties from MnDOT in 2015 before selling them to the developer.
Some residents opposed the proposal before the council granted approvals. While opponents said they did not want the land to remain vacant, they also did not want a three-story apartment buildings constructed and raised traffic and parking concerns. Other residents of the neighborhood argued that the apartment project could attract low-income residents, asserting that drug-dealing and crime would follow.
Despite the comments, members of the council at the time of the approvals praised the proposal. They said the project would provide affordable units with good amenities and a mix of unit sizes while fitting with the scale of the area.
Brausen said in 2016, “I know there’s concerns by some people in the neighborhood that this may affect property values, and it seems like vacant lots that have been there for years aren’t having a necessarily good impact on property values. So, this seems like a reasonable act to me.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.