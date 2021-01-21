Rising construction costs have St. Louis Park School District leaders pondering how they will pay for remaining facility upgrades.
“We’re thinking that we’re going to be about $10.7 million short as we go into the last six projects,” Facilities Manager Tom Bravo informed St. Louis Park School Board members Jan. 11.
Four of those projects relate to St. Louis Park High School. The work includes a kitchen renovation and addition, upgrades to 10 classrooms, renovation of the media center and a new student commons.
The other two projects involve moving the district office and the adult basic education program to Central Community Center, the former site of Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School.
The board had approved a budget for the remaining projects of $20.5 million. However, Bravo estimated that the projects will now cost $31.2 million.
The district has already spent $84.5 million on other building projects in the school district. Separately, the district is using $14 million in long-term facility maintenance funding for projects such as indoor air quality improvements, electrical systems and soil remediation.
In the past several years, prior to COVID-19, construction costs have been increasing by more than 6% each year, with some trade work like plumbing and electrical work increasing even more, according to Bravo. Since the pandemic struck, costs have continued to go up. He said he has received letters on approximately a monthly basis from companies saying that they are raising prices for products like doors, steel, Sheetrock and flooring.
In some cases, plants have had to close temporarily due to the number of COVID cases, driving up prices for materials and delaying delivery. Construction workforce shortages, like a lack of bricklayers, have also had an impact.
“If you want it, you’re going to have to pay for it,” Bravo remarked. “So, we’re hitting some big obstacles now.”
Social distancing and quarantines for construction workers have reduced worker productivity, according to his presentation.
The district did save some money by buying chillers for three elementary schools early. Since the purchases in 2018, costs for the chillers for three elementary schools increased by about $214,000.
The district did not begin work on the remaining projects at the high school and Central Community Center because they had to be coordinated with the other construction and because of the amount of work necessary at the high school.
“That’s such a massive project in itself,” Bravo said.
Unlike work at St. Louis Park Middle School, he said the district would seek bids for the high school projects individually.
“If, in fact, we don’t have enough money, at least we won’t kill the whole high school project,” Bravo said. “We will be looking at it in bits and pieces.”
He noted the new cost estimates are indeed estimates that might change during the bidding, but he said, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I’m going to be very transparent.”
Bravo suggested seeking bids for work that would begin in September rather than in the summer, when many other school districts will require contractors for construction projects. Delaying the project until the school year could help the district obtain better pricing, he said. Nevertheless, he predicted the cost would still exceed the budget.
Boardmember Karen Waters said the work the district set out to do had been a long time in coming.
“We had delayed investing in our building infrastructure for decades in some cases,” Waters said. “I mean, seriously, duct tape and chewing gum was holding a lot of stuff together for way too long.”
The board intended to do all the work outlined at the time of the referendum vote, Waters said, but she indicated she appreciated learning that the estimates have changed.
“We’re going to have to do some soul-searching, right, about what to do next and how we’re going to do it,” Waters said. “But think of where we would be if we hadn’t even started this process, right? We would be that much further behind with an even bigger bill.”
Waters added, “We did a lot of slapstick stuff for way too long, and the buildings suffered for it.”
Boardmember Laura McClendon said of the new estimate, “I’m sure that it is similar to someone who renovates their home, and you have a wonderful price at the beginning and then by the end of it you’re like, ‘What happened?’”
The projects that the district pursued are not “fluff,” Boardmember C. Colin Cox said. As for making cuts, he said, “It’s not a reasonable thing.”
Voters provided overwhelming support for the referendum, he noted. Eighty-one percent of voters cast ballots in favor of the $100.9 million bond referendum in 2017.
“If we have to come back to them at some point, I hope they have that same enthusiasm,” Cox said.
In planning for the referendum, Boardmember Ken Morrison, “We cut out as much as what we wanted or could and kept everything that we really, really wanted to have happen.”
Recent work
The six remaining projects follow 42 referendum-related projects, Bravo said. Significant work took place last summer on elementary schools and the middle school.
Work at Susan Lindgren and Peter Hobart elementary schools included classroom and kitchen renovations. Although not formally part of the referendum-funded work, the district also upgraded media centers.
Ongoing work at the middle school includes a new theater and a kitchen upgrade. New classrooms should be complete by the end of this summer.
The former PSI area at Central Community Center has been renovated for early childhood education. Some work at the high school has been completed, including new gym flooring, ceilings and lighting.
“We don’t have any more problems with ceiling tiles falling on students,” Bravo said.
The school’s theater has also been updated.
A construction timeline and list of projects by building is available at slpschools.org/domain/749.
