A high-tech company would make the former Sam’s Club site in St. Louis Park its headquarters under a proposal by Excelsior-based Oppidan.
Jay Moore, senior vice president of development at Oppidan, declined to name the company but said it would move 500 employees to St. Louis Park through the consolidation of its corporate offices into one main headquarters.
Oppidan has a purchase agreement with Walmart for the property at 3750 Louisiana Ave. S., near the planned Louisiana Avenue light rail station.
The developer would reuse the existing, vacant building for offices, manufacturing and lab space. A two-story addition would be built on the building’s south side.
The building would expand from 150,000 square feet to 240,000 square feet through the project. Additionally, Oppidan would build a new, five-story apartment building with 144 units.
Sam’s Club closed in January 2018 amid other cuts for the big-box retailer nationwide. Later that year, the St. Louis Park instituted a moratorium on the site while the council updated the comprehensive plan and zoning for the site to fit with city goals.
A city staff report said the Oppidan proposal “closely reflects” the city’s new controls for the site and council goals.
“The proposed densities of employment and housing advance the city’s expectations for more intense and vibrant uses in the (light rail transit) station area that are supportive of the regional investment in transit,” the report states. “By re-purposing the existing building, this supports the city’s environmental leadership strategic goal by avoiding unnecessary and wasteful demolition of a relatively new building and allows it to remain for its useful life before further redevelopment of the site occurs.”
The plan includes redevelopment of part of the parking lot and former gas pumps for high-density housing with affordable units, the report adds.
Council input on parking, unit affordability
Councilmember Anne Mavity said she is delighted at the reuse of the existing building.
“When we talk about being green, I think this is as green as we can be,” Mavity said.
However, she focused on the amount of surface parking that would remain.
St. Louis Park Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther said the development would still contain about 500 parking spaces.
Given the investment in light rail nearby, Mavity said, “It just doesn’t seem like a good leverage to have 500 parking spots right there.”
She suggested the city could provide more financial assistance to provide structured parking instead of a surface lot.
Councilmember Margaret Rog stressed a need for affordable housing on the property. She called the site an “extremely valuable opportunity to provide folks with affordable housing near transit” and said she would not be satisfied with the project making only 10% of the units affordable, as suggested in the staff report. However, city staff members said the developer is requesting a type of city financial assistance that would trigger a requirement for a higher percentage of affordable housing. Generally, 20-40% of the units would have to be affordable to meet the requirements.
Rog said, “I’d like to explore whether we could do even better.”
Echoing Mavity’s concern, Rog said she did not like the car-centered nature of the development and the amount of parking.
“That’s not something I would like to see,” Rog said.
In a more lighthearted tone, Councilmember Rachel Harris said, “My big curiosity is what big company is coming here that’s high-tech and will make this their world headquarters? Talk about piquing my interest. And those people coming here, do they love taking the train?”
Harris said she would also like to reduce the amount of surface parking planned for the site.
Moore pointed out that the development would create considerably more space at the former Sam’s Club building than has existed and has been included in other conceptual plans.
“This is a big user with big needs, so it has to work for this corporation if they’re going to invest $70 million into the project,” Moore said. “It’s got to work for today and 20 years from now. They’re forecasting growth, and hopefully their employers or employees will use the light rail and will use public transportation, but they also can’t have a shortfall on day one. It just doesn’t work.”
He said a $50 million parking ramp and a 10-story building could be ideal but is not viable.
“What we’re trying to do is make the most sense of the dollars that are available and reuse the building that’s in good condition but completely transform it and make it look super cool and have a great employee campus,” said Moore, adding that Oppidan is also trying to meet the council’s housing goal. “It’s a very complex financial model.”
The existing surface parking lot contains an underground stormwater retention system that he said “would be almost impossible to redo.”
The Oppidan plan keeps a cap intact that prevents pollution in the soil from escaping.
“There’s a lot of nasty stuff underneath that,” he said.
Alluding to other concepts for the site, Moore added, “It would be a really tough environmental cleanup job, and dangerous.”
The underground stormwater storage system takes up a majority of the current surface parking lot and would have to be relocated to allow building over the space, Walther said.
Nevertheless, Mavity said she believed 12 floors in a building would be appropriate for the site.
“I just feel this is such a great site, and I don’t want something that undersells that site,” Mavity said.
However, Walther said the site has numerous problems.
“The conditions on this site are a barrier to development – poor soils, a high water table, soft soils, contaminated soils,” said Walther as City Manager Tom Harmening interjected that lead is one of the pollutants. “It makes it very, very difficult and expensive to redevelop. The reuse of this building avoids a lot of those costs because it’s already a capped site preventing contamination of surface water into the groundwater and taking with it the underground contaminants.”
The Oppidan proposal would not preclude further redevelopment in the future, Walther added.
“I would say this is an aggressive, intense use of the existing site and exceeded our expectations on the timeline,” he said.
Walther indicated that a major parking garage likely would make the project unfeasible.
“This is a huge investment for them even though they’re a large company,” he said. “The cost of putting structured parking on this site in addition would put it out of whack for redevelopment of this site. I think what we’re seeing here is a fantastic project that staff is supportive of.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he liked the idea of 500 good jobs coming to St. Louis Park and the project adding to the city’s tax base. While he said he shared concerns about the parking lot, he suggested that solar carports and art could enhance it.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed indicated she believed the proposal met city goals.
“Overall, I’m very much impressed with how you guys put this whole thing together,” she said.
She invited the developer to consider a significant percentage of affordable units.
“This is a prime location and it’s right by the station,” Mohamed said. “It’s going to be one of the hubs of St. Louis Park, and I don’t want to close that opportunity to people who can’t necessarily afford to live there.”
Harmening said he thought he heard a council consensus that they had strong interest in the project but had questions about affordability and parking.
However, Rog said, “I don’t think it’s a consensus.”
She said, “With all due respect, for me, it doesn’t meet our city’s housing and redevelopment goals for this site as I understand them. For me, I don’t see why the rush.”
Mayor Jake Spano said he said he believed the views of the majority of council members fit into Harmening’s assessment.
Oppidan plans to formally apply for city approvals in March or April.
