St. Louis Park community members are invited to attend a free online learning session about communication compassionately with people in crisis scheduled for 6-7 p.m., Sept. 2.
Attendees will receive an overview of communication methods that can be used effectively to approach and help a person in crisis and leave the session with an understanding of how to help safely in real-life situations.
The presentation will include a chance to ask questions through the videoconference chat.
Hosted by the St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission and the St. Louis Park Police Department, the session will be presented by Mark Anderson, executive director of the Barbara Schneider Foundation, a Minnesota based non-profit that works with law enforcement and community members to improve the response to mental health crises.
To register for the free online learning session, visit https://bit.ly/3Bi5ufL. Contact St. Louis Park Police Department community outreach at slppdoutreach@stlouispark.org or 952-928-1454 with questions.
