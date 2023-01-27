Radious Y. Guess, St. Louis Park racial equity and inclusion director, speaks at the St. Louis Park National Day of Racial Healing Celebration Jan. 16 at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Although National Day of Racial Healing officially had been set Jan. 17, the city’s event coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Midnite Express Drumming provided opening music. St. Louis Park singer-songwriter Mari Harris served as the opening speaker while St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei provided closing remarks. More than 100 community members participated in the inaugural event. (Submitted photo courtesy of the St. Louis Park)
A catered meal that included soup and bread rests next to a child’s colorful additions to the phrase “I HAVE A DREAM” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the St. Louis Park National Day of Racial Healing Celebration Jan. 16 at Westwood Hills Nature Center. (Submitted photo courtesy of the St. Louis Park)
St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei furrows his brow while making a point during the inaugural St. Louis Park National Day of Racial Healing Celebration. (Submitted photo by the city of St. Louis Park)
The St. Louis Park High School group Students Organized for Anti-Racism, or SOAR, facilitated conversations at the St. Louis Park National Day of Racial Healing Celebration Jan. 16 at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Although National Day of Racial Healing officially had been set Jan. 17, the city’s event coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Midnite Express Drumming provided opening music. St. Louis Park singer-songwriter Mari Harris served as the opening speaker while St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei provided closing remarks. More than 100 community members participated in the inaugural event. (Submitted photo courtesy of the city of St. Louis Park)
St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei, left, joins participants in the inaugural St. Louis Park National Day of Racial Healing Celebration Jan. 16 at Westwood Hills Nature Center.
