Jim Vaughan

It’s raining right now as I write this article, which seems almost normal these days in the middle of winter. It used to be highly unusual for rain to fall anytime during a winter in Minnesota, but not anymore. And this current rainfall was not the first of this winter season, just one of several that make their way into our winter world filled with climate change occurrences.

There are deer actively and visibly grazing, yes grazing, inside the fence of Westwood Hills Nature Center, not bothered by traffic going by or people walking on the trails. I recently walked the trails of the nature center only to find four deer up close and personal, about 10 to 30 feet away from me, just eating and ignoring me. Oh, one did look up to view who this human being was, but other than that, all the deer just kept their heads down grazing, never minding me favor of their attention.

