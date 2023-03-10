It’s raining right now as I write this article, which seems almost normal these days in the middle of winter. It used to be highly unusual for rain to fall anytime during a winter in Minnesota, but not anymore. And this current rainfall was not the first of this winter season, just one of several that make their way into our winter world filled with climate change occurrences.
There are deer actively and visibly grazing, yes grazing, inside the fence of Westwood Hills Nature Center, not bothered by traffic going by or people walking on the trails. I recently walked the trails of the nature center only to find four deer up close and personal, about 10 to 30 feet away from me, just eating and ignoring me. Oh, one did look up to view who this human being was, but other than that, all the deer just kept their heads down grazing, never minding me favor of their attention.
The deer are visible because of the buckthorn control program being implemented throughout the grounds of Westwood Nature Center. I’m glad the natural resource crew employed by the city are still pursuing buckthorn control at Westwood, but when this control happens, it makes the grounds become, seemingly very stark – the entire understory is removed as it is 90% or greater composed of buckthorn.
With minimal cover for the deer to exist, they are exposed to any passerby. Seeing, at a minimum, half a dozen deer grazing at one time, is not natural and is in fact a harbinger of detrimental overbrowsing of the remaining understory of desirable plants left within the grounds. Obviously, the deer have been around a while, practically domesticated to not care or notice humans encroaching upon their existence.
I know this rain will facilitate the already-bad pothole season currently upon us, with more liquid filling the cracks in the streets, then freezing and thawing, loosening the asphalt mix, creating street sediment and those giant land mines to swerve our cars around.
So where does this sediment go but pushed to the curbs, then washed or plowed, into the storm drains?
The drains carry this sediment, often polluted with metals and other toxic materials into nearby wetlands, ponds and lakes. For me, living in the Bassett Creek Watershed, the nearest wetlands and lake to catch this sediment are found in Westwood Lake at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Fortunately over a decade ago, two sediment ponds were created on the west side of Westwood Lake to catch and hold this sediment and potentially settle out the toxic materials in the sediment, keeping Westwood Lake cleaner a bit longer.
Up until a week ago, these sediment ponds were filled, for several years, to the top with sediment, meaning the ponds were not functional and sediment was not held, but would flow directly into Westwood Lake decreasing the water quality of the lake. Now, thankfully the ponds are being dredged and they can function as designed, cleaning up the water quality, hopefully, once again. It appears the dredged sediment is being hauled off site, most likely due to potential toxins in it, to a metro area hazardous waste landfill.
However all is not lost, the days are getting longer, daylight savings is around the corner and the birds are chirping loudly in the morning outside my window. A sure sign of spring is the annual tree sale provided by the city being commenced, with hopefully all the trees available getting purchased for planting on private properties throughout St. Louis Park. And to top that off, the rain has melted enough snow to create an almost clear sightline for me to back out of my driveway.
Back in 1985 Prince wrote, “Sometimes it Snows in April,” today he would need to substitute April for “Los Angeles” or “rain” in midwinter Minnesota.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
