Independence Day is Sunday, July 4, and we know St. Louis Park residents will be eager to celebrate. Here are some reminders to ensure you and your family stay safe and enjoy the holiday.
If you’re shopping for fireworks, be sure you know what’s legal or not. Common examples of legal fireworks include sparklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks and novelty items like snakes and poppers. Legal fireworks may not be used on public property or by people under age 18.
Fireworks that explode or shoot into the air are illegal in Minnesota, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, shells and mortars. Illegal fireworks may be seized by law enforcement. Most violations are punishable by up to 90 days confinement, fines up to $700 or both. Possession of explosive fireworks carries a more severe penalty.
Even legal fireworks carry risks. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, more than 30% of injuries are from sparklers, and nearly 45% of fireworks injuries each year happen to children. Follow these tips to stay safe:
• Only use Minnesota-legal fireworks like sparklers, fountains, ground spinners and snappers.
• Point fireworks away from people and animals.
• Use fireworks in an open area away from trees and houses.
• Extinguish and dispose of spent fireworks in a bucket of water. Don’t try to relight a dud.
• Check for fire danger or burning restrictions before using fireworks. Visit bit.ly/3zNg2mX to find updated information on fire dangers and burning restrictions in Minnesota.
If you’re planning to enjoy your own legal fireworks, be considerate of your neighbors and others:
• Be respectful. Be aware of what time you are setting off fireworks – consider finishing up your fireworks activity within two hours past dusk. In St. Louis Park, quiet hours are between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Be courteous. Let neighbors know your plan to set off fireworks. Knock on their door or give them a call so they know in advance what time you plan to start setting off fireworks.
• Be informed. For those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, fireworks may trigger serious mental health consequences. Visit bit.ly/3vS4NGx to learn more.
Finally, don’t take your pets to fireworks displays. Be sure pets are wearing a well-fitted collar and ID tag, along with a microchip, to ensure they can be returned if they get lost. Visit https://bit.ly/3pJP1fB for tips from the Animal Humane Society on keeping pets safe and comfortable.
We hope to see you all for the city-sponsored fireworks celebration July 4 at Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S. in St. Louis Park. Enjoy food trucks, vendors and entertainment from DJ Bob from 7-10 p.m. Fireworks begin promptly at 10 p.m. The rain date is Monday, July 5. Visit stlouispark.org/events for more information.
Mike Harcey is the St. Louis Park police chief, and Steve Koering is the St. Louis Park fire chief.
