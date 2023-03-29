Several St. Louis Park, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Hopkins graduates have gone on to find success at the collegiate and professional levels of their respective sport this winter in the midst of the championship season for winter sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling.
Gustavus Adolphus won its first NCAA National Championship in women’s hockey and brought the MIAC its first national title since 2016 with the help of local athletes.
• Lily Mortenson, a Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2022 graduate and Champlin native, was an integral part of helping Gustavus hockey win the school’s first NCAA Division III national championship scoring the winning goal in the team’s 3-2 semifinal win over Plattsburgh State then assisting on the game-winner in the second overtime in the championship win over Amherst 2-1. Mortenson, the niece of former Minnesota Wild coach Todd Richards, scored 13 times this season.
• Jonny Sorenson wrapped up his collegiate hockey career with Alaska Fairbanks as a post-graduate and earned the Dirk Anderson Scholar-Athlete. After four years with the Minnesota Gophers, Sorenson transferred to Alaska where the Nanooks went 22-10-2, finishing 15th in the final Parawise with wins over Denver, Omaha, Notre Dame, Northern Michigan and Arizona State. It was the most wins since the 2001-02 season. He had 28 points on 10 goals taking 73 shots and blocked 10 shots. After graduating from Park, Sorenson spent the 2018-19 season with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL before three seasons with the Minnesota Gophers, playing 100 games where he scored 15 goals and had seven assists.
• St. Louis Park natives Sam Berry, McCabe Dvorak and Jack Olson are teammates for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Berry has nine assists as a defenseman while Olson has played in 12 games compiling a 2-6-0 record in 599 minutes. He has made 295 saves including eight while playing the third period in a 3-2 loss to Springfield on March 18. Dvorak has 18 points on six goals in 55 games this season. The Ice Dogs are fifth in the Midwest Division with 59 points, two points behind third-place Kenai River.
• Ethan Schmitz, a 2021 Park grad and sophomore member of the Minnesota Morris baseball program has 11 hits in 12 games so far this season scoring five times. He picked up two hits in a 8-3 win over Farmingdale State in Auburndale, Florida on March 13. Crookston completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-6 win. Schmitz scored a run and drew two walks as the starting left fielder. He picked up a triple in an 8-5 loss to Concordia Chicago on March 11. He has pitched 7 1/3 innings allowing five hits and four earned runs. Schmitz issued one walk to go with five strikeouts.
• Former BSM standout defenseman James Callahan has 18 points in 53 games with the Springfield Junior Blues of the NAHL this season. An Air Force Academy commit, Callahan had 23 points in 59 games last season. BSM teammate Grant Ellings is also part of Jr. Blues but has been out of the lineup since Feb. 10. He has 11 points in 35 games split between New Mexico and Springfield.
• Ohio State freshman Emma Peschel, a BSM grad and Edina native, had 12 points on six goals in 41 games for the Buckeyes this season. She scored the game-winning goal in the 5-2 regional final win over Quinnipiac on March 11 as Ohio State went on the lose to Wisconsin 1-0 in the Frozen Four championship game.
